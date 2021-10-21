From the Friday, Oct. 19, 1934 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Glouster Councilman John Harrington passed after a period of poor health at the age of 62. He was proceeded in death by his wife four years previously.
– Dr. Edwin Watts Chubb, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences was named as acting president of Ohio University after the passing of late President Elmer Burritt Bryan. He will hold that position until a new president is selected.
– Nelsonville Mayor S. G. Holland announced that he will no longer be lenient with regards to the new traffic lights installed several weeks before. Police were given orders to arrest those in violation.
From the Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1955 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– More than $1,400 was contributed to the United Appeals Drive by payroll deductions from employees at the Athens Machine Co. and the Ambassador Laundry. All funds were made voluntarily through donations.
– A. L. Dressler of Gallipolis and Raymond Donahue of Harrisonville were charged by the Athens county Sheriff's Office after crashing a mine company bulldozer into a Lodi Township bridge. Dressler was charged with failing to obtain a permit to move heavy equipment and Donahue was cited for operating a bulldozer tractor weighing 46,000 pounds, far too much weight than what is allowed on the bridge.
– Former Logan Superintendent George Carr spoke out against a proposed law to increase unemployment compensation benefits, stating that the law will hurt workers and aid "loafers."
From the Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1977 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Plans to close Court Street for a festival-style Halloween party for Ohio University was being discussed by City Council at a special meeting. The plan was to close down part of the street on Oct. 29.
– The Athens City School Board agreed at their meeting to seek bids for installation of ceiling-to-floor walls and insulation at the high school. Funds for the project will come from the federal Local Public Works grant.
– The Beacon School Tax Levy Committee hosted an information session for the public to learn about the operation and programs at the school.
