From the Monday, Dec. 22, 1941 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Revenue at the Nelsonville Post Office was recorded at 10% above the previous years with the volume of packages and mail that year remaining about the same.
– The United States Bureau of Navigation announced that university students could enlist in the Navy while remaining in school until they reach the level necessary for naval training. The program was dubbed the V-7 Reserve Midshipman Program.
– 68-year-old Nelsonville resident Nora Hammond was found deceased in her home with a large bruise on her torso. It was believed that she had collapsed from a heart attack while eating the stove in the kitchen.
From the Friday, Dec. 21, 1962 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Santa stopped by the Southeast Ohio Tuberculosis Hospital in Nelsonville to bring cheer and joy to the patients there. While someone couldn’t be found to wear a Santa suit, the big man himself and his two favorite reindeer came in paper mâché form.
– A survey was done by American Fashion Views to gauge the best and worst presents to get for the special woman in your life. At the top of the list was books, clothing and nice perfume. Ranking low on the list was cheap perfume, pot holders and dishtowels.
– Ohio University’s Mens Basketball team defeated Muskingum 72-57.
From the Monday, Dec. 20, 1976 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Athens County deputies thwarted a potential jailbreak attempt after it was realized that several prisoners had loosened the window bars in their cells. The handle of a trash can was used to chip away at the stone holding the bars in place.
– Several burglars robbed the Maplewood Inn over that weekend getting away with 31 cases of beer and 40 bottles of whiskey. Cigars, cigarettes, peanut butter sandwiches, and $35 in cash were also stolen.
– A break in was reported at the Nelsonville Elementary School. Two vending machines in the teachers lounge were damaged but the thieves made away with very little to show for their effort. Other ransacking in teachers rooms and the principals office were noted but nothing was taken.
