From the Friday, Feb. 11, 1948 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Uniform sanitary regulations for establishments serving food and beverage were adopted by the Athens City-County Board of Health. These updates were recommended by federal health services. It set up a grading system for restaurants and requires permits from the health department.
– Russell Dorr, 48, of Athens was severely burned in a furnace room explosion at is home on S. Congress St. The explosion shattered eight windows and blew locks from doors where 12 university students were residing.
– A group of solicitors began a two-day canvas of Chauncey in an attempt to raise $5,000 to purchase new firefighting equipment to replace some deemed “of little or no use whatsoever.”
From the Monday, Feb. 16, 1959 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Athens County School Board renewed the contract of Superintendent George Christman and his secretary Joan Burson. Robert Beckler was also renewed for his position as attendance officer.
– A suit against Nelsonville Board of Education was returned by the Fourth District Court of Appeals brought by Isaac and Rosa Vaughn. The suit were hoping to prevent the board from going through with an announcement on their intention to take part of their property for a roadway approach to the new elementary school.
– OU graduate, R. Robert Wilson, is named executive secretary of the Ohio Academy of General Practice, an association of more than 1,600 doctors.
From the Tuesday, Feb. 17, 1970 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Athens City Board of Education voted to place a 5.6 million operating levy on the May primary ballot for renewal, emphasizing that this would not be a new tax on residents.
– Lewis McDaniel, 49, was shot multiple times by Maxine Dickens of Nelsonville after she stated attempted to break down her door in the early morning hours. He was struck in the stomach and leg and was treated at Mount St. Mary Hospital.
– A packer-type truck became entangled in electric power lines at the Athens Apartments on Andover Road causing no injuries. Firemen were called to dislodge the vehicle but the lines dropped and ignited the trash in the truck. The fire was put out and the truck was able to finish its route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.