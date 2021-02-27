From the Thursday morning, Feb. 26, 1880 edition of The Athens Messenger.
- The round-house in Athens of Columbus and Hocking Valley Road was “wholly consumed” by fire early on Friday morning. Two locomotives and freight trains which were housed in the building were burned. The fire originated from a stove used by the night watchman, “who, less faithful than the sentinel geese that saved Rome, were both comfortably asleep when the fire broke out.”
- It was announced that the Athens Town Council determined to abolish the salary of the local marshalship and to instead pay the incumbent of the office on a quid pro quo principal per actual services rendered.
- W.H. Potter’s Restaurant and Grocery advertised its “fancy grocery department” that was “cheaper than can be had elsewhere.” It also boasted warm meals for only 25¢.
From the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1930 edition of The Athens Messenger
- Two men were injured in workplace accidents in Chauncey. Michael Gillespie, a loader in Chauncey Mine No. 25, of the Manhattan Coal Company was caught by a fall of slate while working. His nose and head were badly cut and his back and left leg were injured. He was brought to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Myrtle where he boarded. “He will probably be confined to his room for several weeks, it is stated.” The same day, Charles Johnson was timbering around Peach Ridge and his left arm was struck by a tree limb, breaking both bones in his forearm.
- The headline, “Leap from car: Two teachers, one holding baby, jump as matches cause blaze” was the first story in the Millfield, Chauncey and The Plains section of the paper. A small box of matches in the door pocket of “the machine” in which they were riding ignited. Mrs. Christine Brown and Mrs. Fannie King, holding Mrs. Browns’ baby son, Ralph J., were forced to leap from the car. The car was damaged in the blaze. The occupants of the car were uninjured, though shaken. Brown was a music instructor at Chauncey-Dover High School and King was a teacher in the Chauncey grades.
- The Haney-Hoodrich Co. on Court Street advertised their “supreme” suits for $35. The suits came with two pairs of trousers and were hand-tailored from exclusive fabrics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.