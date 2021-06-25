From the Tuesday, June 26, 1917 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– First Lt. Stitchcomb and his wife returned from a three month stay in Oklahoma where he was in training to learn how to operate a machine gun. He spent his time training at Fort Sill and was trained by army officers.
– A report by Probate Judge H. T. Phillips showed that December was the month to host the most marriages in the county with 44 in total. The next closest month was September with 36 weddings.
– Foreman Arthur Boyles was injured when a large rock fell on him and crushed his midsection. It was thought he has serious injury following the incident but by the next day, he was resting well.
From the Friday, June 24, 1955 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– R.O. Mertes was set to speak to a workshop for teachers designed to help inform them about aviation for use in school work. The workshop was hosted at Ohio University. Mertes served a Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, Air Force auxiliary and advisor to the director of the U.S. Armed Forces Institute.
– An organization known as “Grey Men”, aimed at helping male patients at Athens State Hospital, began recruiting community members after only gathering seven university men during recruitment. Members would be tasked with assisting male patients through crafts in order to support them therapeutically.
– Barbara Joy Sickles, 17 of New Marshfield, was struck on the head with a golf club and knocked unconscious for about 15 minutes while playing at Hocking Hills Country Club near Logan. She was taken to Mount Saint Mary Hospital after the injury and released the following day.
From the Sunday, June 23 1974 edition of The Athens Sunday Messenger.
– Mrs. Pat Gyi, city council recreation committee chairmen, is hoping to see recreation be “equalized and diversified” with proposals to upgrade existing properties and purchase more along the city’s south side. Mayor Donald Barrett agreed with her, stating that recreation should be able to accommodate various age groups as well. Their budget for 1974 was $73,000.
– Athens County engineer Gerald Hann told The Messenger that herbicidal sprays will not be used along the county’s highways for a second year in a row. He explained weed growth was maintained by mowing alone and herbicides were not needed.
– The socio-economic data from a study conducted by Harry L. Bumgardner, the district deputy director for planning, was released showing that while the average median income for the state sat at $10,313 in 1969, the districts average was $7,457.
