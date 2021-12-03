From the Friday, Dec. 1, 1939 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A campaign of rat pest control by the Athens County Extension Office resulted in the diminishing of visible rats in 88 households. The U.S. Bureau of Biological Survey assisted in the project.
– Flight lessons for students in a private pilot training course began at Ohio University with a total of 30 students enrolled. The group will be split into three with ten students per instructor. Instructors were from Athens Airways Inc.
– 117 cars were sold within the county during the month of November 1939.
From the Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1959 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Funding totaling $250 to start a little league basketball team in Nelsonville. High school varsity basketball coach Robert Sheskey was placed in charge of the program.
– York High School had a chapter of the Future Homemakers of America installed at the school by officers of The Plains chapter.
– New Lexington bests Nelsonville 55-37 after holding a lead for the majority of the basketball game.
From the Monday, Dec. 2, 1974 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A lone squirrel caused power outage in Coolville, Torch and Hockingport in the late morning hours of Thanksgiving after sitting on a conductor and lighting the pole ablaze.
– Vandals broke into Federal Hocking High School early Saturday morning, marking the fourth time that year the school had been broken into. Nearly every room in the building was damaged with some money taken from the office and a fire extinguished sprayed around.
– WOUB announced plans to begin airing a three-part series highlighting the needs of the community and how public telecommunications media can help to serve the people of Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.