From the Friday, Oct. 7, 1921 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Pamphlets about fire prevention were distributed to students at all county schools in recognition of Fire Prevention Week. It stated that fires cost the state approximately $14 million a year with average lives lost estimated around 355.
– Brandon Grover, graduate manager and assistant coach of Ohio University, spoke to Troop One of the Athens Boy Scouts, emphasizing the importance of honesty and other scout virtues.
– Enrollment at Ohio University broke records with the highest enrollment numbers in the school's history. 1,326 student were enrolled in the university for fall 2021.
From the Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1948 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The remains of 13 deceased war casualties were returned to burial places in southeast Ohio and West Virginia after being temporarily interred in military cemeteries in France and Holland. The men's names were as follows: Sgt. Malcolm C. Allen from Middleport, Pfc. Charles W. Burke, Pfc. Delbert F. Canter of Chauncey, Pvt. Sam V. Coon, Sgt. William C. Dyer, Pvt. Horace Farley of Middleport, Pfc. George R. Gibson of Harrisonville, T-4 Arthur E. Henderson of Athens, Pfc. William R. Hutchinson of Nelsonville, Pfc. George C. McDaniel of Athens, Pfc. Joseph J. Montell of Shawnee, Pfc. John R. Rife of Nelsonville and Pfc. Lewis F. Walker of Pomeroy.
– R. W. Parks, officer at The Peoples Bank, announced his retirement as of Oct. 2 after 35 years of service.
– Three new Patrolman were welcomed to the Athens State Highway Patrol station, bringing the total number of officers at the station to six. The officers include H. R. Rigel, Kenneth W. Laughlin and Richard J. McClung.
From the Friday, Oct. 3, 1975 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The number of abused children in the county — averaging between 30 to 40 a month — is expected to rise following the implementation of a new statewide child abuse law on Nov. 28. The law would require those in certain professions to be mandatory reporters of childhood abuse to authorities. Those include attorneys, physicians, dentists, health care professionals and practitioners, psychologists, speech pathologists, coroners, and child care workers.
– Railroad crews were in Athens to unload sections of new track to be used for improving lines as passenger trains return in 1976. The tracks will carry Amtrak's Washington-to-Denver trains.
– A list of advantages and disadvantages of the two plans for restructuring of the Federal Hocking middle school was issued by the Federal Hocking Teachers Association.
