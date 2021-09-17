From the Monday, Sept. 17, 1917 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– County Commissioners purchased a new truck through E. A. Van Den Broeck, a local agent for the Little Giant trucks, was delivered to Athens. Plans for the truck to haul road-building materials had already begun.
– Marvin Miller, a former Athens County resident, passed in Columbus. He taught school in the county for a decade before his move where he then worked as a mail carrier.
– Attendence at local Athens schools has grown since the previous year, with the Training School educating 266, the Sunnyside Schools housing 291, Central Schools with 351 and the high school at 258. A grand total of 1,196 students are getting their education in Athens County.
From the Friday, Sept. 16, 1932 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Miners met with governor appointee to discuss terms to end a mining strike. Miners are looking for immediate re-instatement and be eligible for re-employment.
– Daniel Male, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed instantly after in an automobile crash near Lathrop late the previous night. 20-year-old George Roberts was held in the Athens County Jail pending an investigation. Officers were unsure of who was actually driving.
– Reports of snipers firing upon a group of Buchtel High School football players during practice. Five shots were reported to the National Guard and one slug was recovered.
From the Monday, Sept. 17, 1973 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Athens County Commissioners set aside $132,123 to earmark for general capital improvements. Funds have been proposed to be used for a county-wide detention facility.
– Athens Mayor Donald Barrett stated earlier in the week his concerns about slippage on the upper level of Briarwood Drive. If anymore were to occur, the city planned to make temporary repairs.
– Athens County sheriff deputies located a lost hunter. Vinton County resident Bruce Gray, was found near Mineral early Sunday morning around 3 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.