From the Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1937 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Glendon Palmer of Chauncey suffered a head laceration, injury to his left arm and other bruises when his vehicle skidded off the road near Modock. The car flipped several times and was badly damaged. Passing motorists brought him to a doctor.
– Reports say that in the county, 19 families were considered in need and receiving aid from the city. Safety Director Scott Haney reported that funds had been so depleted that they were in the red by about $250.
– The Disciples of Christ hosted the Church Life Convention at the Athens Christian Church which included over 40 churches across Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Washington and Hocking counties.
From the Friday, Nov. 14, 1958 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Ohio School Board Association recommended a statewide minimum age requirement for students entering first grade. They were looking to require students be six years of age by Sept. 16 in order to start primary school.
– 49 of the 79 voting precincts in the county voted in Democratic judges in the years elections. This could increase to 50 as a coin toss with one precinct ending in a tie.
– Two Amesville men were made special deputy sheriffs by Sheriff Harold Shields. Robert T. King and Guy Simons were those appointed.
From the Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1972 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Nonacademic employees at Ohio University were prepared to walk out of the job if no new contracts were signed by the end of the next day. Four issues caused the biggest headaches: overtime benefits, full insurance for those over 65, departments with over half union representation should be included in bargaining and layoff recall by seniority should be extended to other departments.
– A hunger walk was organized by the Athens High School Student Council was established to raise funds for Project CROP of the Young People's War on Hunger. The program was organized in part by the Church World Service.
– 54 students were recorded to have a 4.0 average or higher at Tri-County Joint Vocational School for the first six weeks of the semester.
