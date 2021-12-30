From the Monday, Dec. 28, 1942 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Food Administrator Claude R. Wickard outlined plans for rationing during a nationwide broadcast. The rationing would begin in February to ensure that those fighting in WWII were getting what they needed to fight. It was estimated that the front lines required about 25% of the food the nation produced in the new year.
– A group of southeastern Ohio teachers, under the direction of Dr. A.B. Silas from Ohio University, participated in a survey seeking to find information about teacher salaries. Results showed that despite increased living costs and war-stimulated prosperity, 11 counties had school districts without sufficient funds to pay teachers salaries.
– Arah Drake, 72 and a life-long resident of Glouster, died in a traffic incident while crossing the highway near the intersection of Madison and Main streets. A vehicle driven by Thomas Jackson of Zanesville struck her and she died instantly. The death was ruled accidental.
From the Thursday, Dec. 26, 1963 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Record setting flooding, cold and heat waves, and droughts hit Athens County in the year 1963, creating many a headline. Other notable headlines included the continued discussion of the murder trial of former Ohio University professor, George Stees. He was sentenced to life in prison after killing his wife.
– 2,700 students and 300 staff were expected to converge on the city of Athens to attend the 19th Quadrennial Ecumenical Student Conference.
– The Nelsonville city firetruck had a new two-way radio installed by Rickett’s Communication Service in Logan. The radio operated on frequencies 39.58 and 39.66.
From the Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1977 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Two Albany men, 24-year-old Michael Centrone and 28-year-old Daniel Shestina, were held following a shooting incident on Saturday morning. They were charged with illegal possession of drugs and firearms. The men were shooting along Route 50 West and a neighbor reported them to the police. Both men appeared to be under the influence.
– A two-story log cabin, thought to be the oldest building in the county, appeared not to be destined to stand much longer. Estimated to be about 173 years old, the cabin sat along Route 550 in Sugar Creek. There is no proof that the building is the oldest in the county but local like to believe as such.
– Approval was received by officials at the Glouster Community Bank to have an autobank facility installed next to Trace Dairy Barn in Glouster. It was planned to consist of two lanes with capacity to add two more in the future if needed.
