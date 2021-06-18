From the Thursday, June 19, 1913 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– A fire in the Cook and Gross buildings over the Fulton grocery store and the Hunley barber shop on North Court broke out on Wednesday, June 18, 1913. It began in a closet between two apartments and the damage totaled in about $30. The apartment occupants lost clothing and other items stored in the closet.
–As of June 1, 1913, Athens County was the home of 339 automobiles and trucks with the majority, 149, being registered in the city of Athens.
– J. L. Beckley & Son ran a full page advertisement for their men’s and boy’s clothing and gent’s furnishings sale taking place from June 21 through July 3. Men’s suits, normally listed at $10 were sold for $6.75 with suspenders priced at 18 cents. Silk socks ran a little pricier at 35 cents.
From the Thursday, June 19, 1924 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A case filed by Mrs. Oma Van Meter, of Cleveland, against The Messenger for alleged unauthorized use of her name in a propriety medicine advertising was ordered dismissed at the cost of the plaintiff in common pleas court of Athens County. She also filed suits agains the Cleveland Press, Delaware Gazette, and the medicine company itself.
– In the next term, Trimble Township will receive a state representative regardless of primary or election results. This is possible because both the Republican candidate, Attorney George W. Rose, and Democratic candidate, M.O. Davis, are both from the area.
– A new Ohio print program aimed to inform the public about the results of Ohio State University’s six month collection of farming knowledge and tips. The 100 page pamphlet will be free.
From the Friday, June 17 1966 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The 21st annual high school publications workshop is held by Ohio University School of Journalism on Sunday, June 19. Nearly 2,000 high school students and publications were expected to arrive. The workshop will last six days and include talks by professional journalist and classes taught by high school journalism authorities.
–Patrolman Ronald McBride resigned from the city police force effective July 1, 1966. He left to take a position as a patrolman in Portage, Michigan. he joined the force back in 1964.
– The Reverend Max E. Donehew McClure was assigned as pastor of the Heath Methodist Church in Middleport at the Ohio Methodist Conference. He took over a week later replacing Reverend M. E. Dowson who spent four years at the parish.
