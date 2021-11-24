From the Thursday, Nov. 23, 1938 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Ohio Division of the National Guard sent 734 men and 67 officers along with 77 armored trucks to Athens for training maneuvers.
– Buchtel High School received $418.77 in donations at their annual fall festival. While this was less than the previous year, it was more than others.
– The Athena Theater hosted a toy drive at their matinee showing of the film "Mad About Music" on Dec. 2. Admission cost just a new or used toy to be donated to needy children in the county.
From the Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1959 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Ohio Tax Department reports that Ohioans about 100 million packs of cigarettes a month, with excise tax being collected in each purchase.
– John W. Bolin, a local attorney, announced his candidacy for Athens County Common Please judge. He became the first active candidate in the race.
– Senior Chauncey High School band members were honored at the final football game of the season. Each member was given a pin of their instrument by the Dover Township Band Boosters.
From the Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1973 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– City Council heard the first reading of a potential expedition of the widening of Richland Avenue between the intersections of Route 682 and the South Y junction of US Routes 33 and 50.
– A former Ohio University student was found guilty of grand larceny after stealing over 60 books from Alden Library. The defendant argued that since each book was less than $60, he actually committed much less severe acts of theft. The student had taken the books in order to study for graduate exams.
– The Nelsonville Public Library and other Ohio Valley Area Libraries welcomed Ruth Boaz, a specialist in Adult Services, to their library staff. She's tasked with expanding and promoting adult literature.
