From the Wednesday, Jan. 6, 1943 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Teachers in the Nelsonville City School district will be paid salary arrangements in full that week after November and December salaries were delayed. Arrangements were made to pay full back salaries to teachers.
– Flooding across southeast Ohio began to withdraw late Tuesday night. Egg harvesting was impacted and mud and other debris were left in the wake of flooding.
– 86 men from across the county were called to service, accepted and sworn in. After their swearing in, the men were sent back home to be deployed within the week.
From the Thursday, Jan. 7, 1954 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The first traffic fatality of the year in Athens County took the life of Mrs. Jon Wilson from Meigs County. The 53-year-old passed due to injuries she suffered when the pickup truck she was a passenger in crashed into a beer truck on Route 33.
– The position of Athens County Probate-Juvenile Court judge remains open a week after the seat became vacant when Judge John F. Newcomb left. It fell upon the shoulders of Governor Frank J. Lausche. Petitions began making the rounds to get attorney Roger Jones considered for the position.
– Unemployment figures began to level off in Athens and Hocking counties after a month of rising need.
From the Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1965 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Ohio University television began its third year of broadcasting with a power increase from 12,500 to 195,000 watts. A new transmitter was placed to make the power jump possible.
– The Athens City School Board approved the 1965 appropriations totaling nearly $1.4 million.
– A 16-year-old Albany boy admitted the burglary at the Brickles Service Station and Restaurant in Albany. About $61.50 was taken from a coin-operated machine and an open cash register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.