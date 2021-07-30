From the Monday, July 29, 1912 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– John Ferdonsky lost an ear in a drunken fight with Will Donaldson. The ear was sewn back on by Dr. Frye but there is fear that the injury will not heal.
– Marvin Losey and David Evans plead guilty in connection with a shooting at Hollister in May and were sentenced to six months each in a workhouse and ordered to pay court costs.
– Prices of cattle has risen across the state as cattle production fell due to farmer not being able to raise the animals due to a lack of hay for them to eat.
From the Friday, July 27, 1938 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A severe storm took down a number of telephone poles in Jacksonville along with several large trees. Other large trees were toppled farther south in Millfield.
– Kroger on High Street in Glouster was robbed of cash from the register with only pennies left behind. No goods were taken during the theft. robbers gained entry by smashing the glass at the rear door.
– Two congressmen will be elected at large for the state following the boom in Ohio’s population.
From the Friday, July 28, 1972 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Coolville Mayor Richard Gillian teamed up with Marshal James Wallace to crackdown on traffic violations in the village. Nine drives had been ordered to court for various vehicular charges by the time the article ran in the paper.
– Lucy Mayberry, a presidential hopeful, arrived in Athens after hiking and hitchhiking from the White House. She was a member of the Eagle Party, a very small political party.
– New lights were installed at the softball diamond in Nelsonville City Park followed by brief ceremonies.
