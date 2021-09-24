From the Thursday, Sept. 23, 1920 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A canvas spearheaded by the Women for Harding-Coolidge swept through the City of Nelsonville. Professor T.N. Hoover from Ohio Universiy was set to speak at a rally that Friday at the YMCA.
– Long-distance and slow service is a hall mark of telephone service at the time, according to C. L. Jones, manager of the Athens Home Telephone Company.
– Students of Athens were medically tested for the fourth year in a row by having them complete a questionnaire with data compiled by student name.
From the Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1949 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The second cse of Polio was reported in the county when Loretta Byrd, a seven-year-old from New Marshfield became ill. She was isolated as well as all those she was in contact with. A third case was reported but the womoan was a Dayton native in town to visit her husband, an OU student.
– Two interstate truckers were fined on Sept. 20 in Coolville. Henry Pease from N.J was fined for operating a vehicle without proper authority and failure to file insurance. Joseph Ksmareck from PA was fined for insufficient safety equipment.
– Athens Country Club announced plans to build a $30,000 swimming pool and bath house on their property. 57 members pledged a starter of $3,350 for the project.
From the Monday, Sept. 23, 1974 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A break-in at Huffman Transportation Co. resulted in the theft of $1,600 in cash from a locked filing cabinet the previous Thursday.
– Health Commissioner Dr. Philip Kinnard expressed concern over the mosquito population multiplying in standing rainwater throughout the county.
– The OU Bobcats football team crushed the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday with a final score of 20-0.
