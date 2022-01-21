From the Thursday, Jan. 18, 1945 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Four Athens County men were listed as missing in action as World War !! raged on. The missing include Pfc. William David White, a 19-year-old student from Ohio University; Technical Sgt. Daniel Armbruster, a 25-year-old who had a brother killed in action; Staff Sgt. Albert Wigal, a 24-year -old who had worked for the Logan's Book and News Store; and Pvt. Edward Swaro, the father of three children.
– Charges of contempt of court were filed against the Board of Education of the Albany Consolidated School District by former teacher Hilah Williams for refusing to tender her a continuing contract to teach in the district against the orders of the court.
– The Rt. Rev. Henry Wise Hobson, bishop of the Episcopal diocese of southern Ohio, will be telling attendees of his experiences in England and the battlefields in Europe at the Church of the Epiphany in Nelsonville.
From the Thursday, Jan. 19, 1956 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Ohio University was allocated over $1,740,000 in funds gathered from the capital improvements bond issue to be used for improvements at the school. Nearly $15 million was approved to benefit the states six universities.
– Loans out of the Athens County library increased by 74.5% from 1950. The library lent out 280,210 books in 1955.
– The Athens Garden club held a luncheon to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
From the Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1967 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Mayor Raymond Shepard gave his report of the city speech, stating he sees continued growth and progress, listing several capital improvement projects costing nearly $4 million.
– Five men's diamond ring, valued at $570 in 1967 money, were stolen from Cornwell Jewelers.
– Edwin L. Kennedy was reappointed to a nine-year term on the Ohio University Board of Trustees. Kennedy was a native of Marion and resided in Mount Vernon, New Jersey.
