Note: This column runs weekly, drawn from our historical records, and reflects a selection of historical editions of the Athens Messenger, which once covered the entire Southeastern region of Ohio.
From the Thursday, Dec. 13, 1900 edition of the Athens Messenger.
- On the front page of the newspaper was the splashy headline, "Down an air shaft." Below was told the story of Will McBride, of Jacksonville, who miraculously fell down an air shaft 118 feet at No. 4 mine, and lived to tell the tale. McBride was 10 years old and sleeping near the old shaft. He rolled over in his sleep and fell in, hitting several supporting timbers along the way. Amazingly, he came out unscathed, safe for a few cuts and bruises. He was rescued by the miners.
- Also on the front page was the tragic story of an dynamite incident at Trimble Mine. Two men were fatally injured and a third, "received painful wounds, – hand blown off and eyes destroyed." The incident occurred due to the thawing of the dynamite sticks over a hot stove.
- In advertising, Sam Sommer was advertising his store in the Stewart building. Boasting that "Gift time is coming and we have the kind of goods that men like to wear and which women should buy if they wish to please the sterner sex."
From the Friday, Dec. 12, 1930 edition of the Athens Messenger.
- The annual Athens Christmas Lighting Contest had the community lit up with Christmas joy. The homes were placed in different classes based on home value. On the line were prizes of up to $150 in merchandise.
- One seasonal item was a booklet on home-made candy making offered by the Athens Messenger. Over 100 recipes for different candies were available. The cost – 6 cents.
- One page of this edition was dedicated to "News of Interest to Women." The page was filled with society club information and advertisements.
From the Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1950 edition of the Athens Messenger.
- Across the entire front page ran the headline, "Most of North Korea Vacated by U.S." This was six months into the Korean War. Almost all U.S. troops were pulled back to the 38th parallel, the boundary between North and South Korea.
- In Glouster, the council passed an ordinance to page the wave for the purchase of a fire truck and accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Johnny Crawford. Chief Crawford held the post in Glouster for 30 years.
- In advertising, Jeffrey Jewelry in Athens was advertising diamond watches for Christmas. The price ranged from $33 to $59.
