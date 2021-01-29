From the Jan. 30, 1920 edition of the Athens Messenger.
- In front page news, the Chamber of Commerce was negotiating with The Waterbury Foundry Company of Waterbury, Conn. about the location of a new manufacturing plant. The company desired a location with “first class railroad facilities, electric power...and an abundance of clean, fresh water.”
- An Army recruiting truck arrived in Nelsonville and was stationed in the Square. According to the article the truck was covered in catchy powers and carried war trophies, among which was a German fire shooter.
- In advertising, Stuart’s Opera House was showing “In Old Kentucky” in conjunction with the picture was the Blue Grass Jazz Band. The picture and musicians had three showings, Feb. 2-4. Admission was 25¢ for children and 50¢ for adults.
From the Jan. 30, 1940 edition of the Athens Messenger.
- The Glouster City Building debuted several changes, including more room for the public in the Council Chambers. In total, 20 chairs were brought in to allow for members of the public to sit while council meetings were going on. In addition, a room was provided for the clerk and treasurer on the second floor of the building.
- Ten dozen Missouri rabbits were “planted” in the Nelsonville Sportsmen’s Association from the State Conservation Division.
- The Athens Messenger was offering a dress pattern book through the mail. All readers had to do was send their address and 25¢ to the Athens Messenger.
