From the Thursday, July 9, 1908 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– A report out of the Ohio Department of Agriculture stated that only 86 percent of the usual harvest of wheat will be yielded following a drought in the region.
– Two mines, one at Orbiston and No. 205, were set to resume operation after new orders for increased coal needed for lake shipping.
– Athenians were treated with a temperance speech by orator Hon. Seaborn Wright, a Georgia temperance activist. The goal of the temperance movements was to diminish or abolish the use and abuse of alcohol.
From the Thursday, July 9, 1938 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A triple funeral was held for Joseph Thompson and his sons Harold and Richard after passing following an automobile crash in Columbus. His wife and two daughters remained in the hospital due to their injuries.
– Temperatures reached 99 degrees in Athens keeping residents from leaving their homes and engaging in recreational activities.
– Former Ohio University basketball player George Marshall denied spying charges after a Japanese paper, Kokumin, published a piece stating he was found guilty of espionage while working as a teacher in Tokyo.
From the Tuesday, July 8, 1969 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– David Alan Porter, 26 of Cleveland, and Jerome Francis, 21 of Columbus, were arrested by Ohio University Police on charges of breaking and entering with the intention of stealing dormitory furniture from Washington and Read Halls.
– A plane, dubbed The Athens Messenger, co-piloted by Joan Mace of Athens was flying in the All Woman Transcontinental Air Race, a 2,515 mile race that concluded on July 8. Pilot JoAnne Stype predicted their time to be in the top 20 of the 59 contestants.
– 19 of the 36 of the registrars set to handle a special voter registration in the county later that month were given the oath of office by officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.