From the Friday, July 3, 1908 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– The new town street sweeper made it debut after being purchased by city council. A large steel broom helped brush up dirt and debris by the wagon load.
– Practice runs were being conducted by the Nelsonville Fire Department in order to train new firefighters in the job. test runs were made to the brewery where new recruits were tested by acting as if there were a fire taking place.
– In the Of Interest to Women column, the International Women’s Suffrage Alliance was in session at their meeting in Amsterdam, Holland. At the time there 2,384 different petitions for women’s suffrage have been sent to Parliament.
From the Friday, July 3, 1942 edition of The Athens Messenger.
–Donald W. Codding of Holland, Ohio agreed to take on the role as superintendent for Nelsonville City School. His contract lasted for two years and with the new position, his family will have to move to Nelsonville.
– 12 people were naturalized in the City of Athens on July 1, 1942. Judge O.F. Rowland presided over the ceremony. Those 12 people came from across the world from areas including Russia, Poland, and England.
– Plans for renovation of McGuffey and Wilson Halls at Ohio University are announced. They were at the time two of the oldest buildings on campus.
From the Tuesday, July 1 1975 edition of The Athens Sunday Messenger.
– G. Kenner Bush, editor and publisher of The Athens Messenger at the time, was appointed to the Ohio University Board of Trustees by Governor James A. Rhodes, making him the third member of the Athens publishing family to be appointed to the board.
– Ohio University holds English classes, the only program in the state of its kind, that teaches 87 students fro countries such as Libya, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Iran how to speak English. Most students received grant from their home countries to attend the program. Some students then went on to full time classwork at OU.
– The Federal Insurance Administration of the Department of Housing and Urban Development declared that property owners in Nelsonville became eligible to purchase flood insurance. The month prior, city council passed a resolution to apply for the right for citizens to apply as they were living in a flood plain.
