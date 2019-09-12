NELSONVILLE — Dottie Fromal of Nelsonville, Theo Hutchinson of Athens, and Sam Jones of Glouster have each worked to build stronger communities. And on Sept. 10 at the historic Stuart’s Opera House, all three were recognized for dedication to service with 2019 Jenco Awards, conferred by the Jenco Foundation Fund and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO).
The Jenco Awards recognize Appalachian Ohio’s unsung heroes, who have devoted themselves to direct, caring action that contributes to quality of life in Appalachian Ohio. The awards are named for Father Lawrence Martin Jenco, a Roman Catholic priest who committed his life to the service of others. Most notably, in the 1980s, Father Jenco served as the director of Catholic Relief Services in Lebanon, where he was kidnapped and spent 19 months in captivity.
Dottie Fromal was recognized by the Jenco Foundation Fund for her efforts to build community in Nelsonville. Dottie started Nelsonville’s Thursday Night Community Dinner to provide home-cooked meals around the table for the children served by the after-school center where she works. Noticing that many kids would often take food home for their families, she decided to expand the program, eventually to anyone who wanted to come. Now, the dinner serves 80-100 people each week, with even more guests on special occasions.
“The Thursday night dinner has become about so much more than just the food; it’s about community,” said Dottie. “A lot of folks come an hour or an hour and a half early just to talk to their neighbors and catch up. We have a lovely tradition where we start out each meal by going around the room and hearing positive things that have happened in people’s lives – things you’d share with your family.”
Like Dottie, Theo Hutchinson has worked to build a more supportive community. Theo grew up in a family committed to social justice, whether expressed through ministry or activism, and has had a lifelong passion for serving others. That’s why Theo didn’t think twice when asked by Athens City Schools staff to help with staff education on LGBTQ+ issues and offer input to update the district’s sexual health education curriculum to be more extensive, evidence-based, and inclusive of different gender and sexual identities. As an instructor of critical studies in education and as a trans person, Theo has continued to share ideas, personal and professional experiences, and many hours of time to build a more inclusive environment for the district’s children.
“When I was notified of the award and able to read my nominating letter, it was very humbling, because a lot of times we go through life just doing the small things we do, trying to live out our commitments with integrity, and most of the time those things aren’t acknowledged or seen,” said Theo. “In society and in our institutions, we tend to only see things that make big splashes, but lasting social change comes from the small works of people, little projects that can be done and sustained – so it’s especially rewarding when that work is acknowledged.”
While Theo has worked with Athens City Schools, Sam Jones has worked closely with Trimble Local Schools in Glouster. He regularly organizes special boxing events to raise money for the school district, including the annual ‘Boxing for Books’ event. Having helped raised about $750,000 for the school district, Sam is widely seen as a champion of education and community. Meanwhile, through Sam’s Gym, he continues to provide a positive stable influence as a dedicated mentor to youth throughout Glouster and beyond, offering free training in boxing, kickboxing and the like.
“The schools and the teachers will share their needs with us, and we’ll hustle around and do what we need to do to make sure that the schools have what they need and can meet standards – while also creating entertainment for the people in this area,” said Sam. “Kids need to stay in school to succeed, and having schools based in the community that have access to books and other resources is important to making that happen.”
Since 2002, the Jenco Awards have recognized visionary leadership in the service of others throughout Appalachian Ohio. Nominated by fellow community members who witness their service and leadership in action, Jenco Awardees are selected through a formal committee process and review. Jenco Awardees receive an individual cash award to use in the manner most appropriate to their leadership.
2019 awardees beyond Athens County include Cathy Barney of Clermont County, who started ‘Artsy Fartsy Saturdays’ to provide 4th-6th grade kids in her neighborhood’s subsidized housing development with a safe and reliable environment to explore the arts and make their voices heard, as well as Jennifer Sheets of Meigs County, who has grown the Meigs County Community Fund as a permanent resource for Meigs County people to give back to their home community.
“I am consistently amazed by all the ways people devote themselves to others with the profound spirit of giving embodied by Father Jenco, and each of this year’s awardees has only reaffirmed that,” said Melody Sands, fund representative for The Jenco Foundation Fund. “By helping our communities become better connected, more inclusive, and more abundant in opportunity, each of this year’s awardees has made the region a brighter place to live.”
If you know someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in service of others, please nominate that individual for the 2020 Jenco Foundation Fund Awards. The nomination window opens annually in the spring.
For information about the Jenco Foundation, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jenco or call 740-753-1111.
