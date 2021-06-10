Three girls from two local school districts will be among the hundreds participating in the 2021 annual Buckeye Girls State.
Buckeye Girls State is a fast-paced, mock government at state, county and local level. The state mock government will be held in Alliance, at Mount Union University.
According to a release, the main purpose of Buckeye Girls State is to train young women who have completed their junior year of High School in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship.
The three local participants, representing the area, their schools and the American Legion Auxiliary, are:
- Jolene Mathena, a junior at Alexander High School. Jolene is the daughter of Davis and James Mathena. Jolene Mathena was an AMVES American Essay finalist, recipient of the Science Olympiad Regional Scholarship, is the 2018 Indian Festival queen, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
- Madison Wells, a junior at Alexander High School. Madison is the daughter of Alan and Gerri Wells. Madison Wells enjoys gardening, painting and arts and crafts; she has done 4-H presentations at Lake Hope, she was also chosen in 2020 to represent Alexander at Hobby Youth Leadership. She is a member of the Leo club, Student Council and National Honor Society.
- Olivia Kaiser, a junior at Athens High School. Olivia is the daughter of Brook and Paul Kaiser. She was summa cum laude her freshman, sophomore and junior years. In 2020 and 2021, she won outstanding junior "Carl and Helen Roberts" history award. She is a three-year varsity athlete in golf and softball; she was on the 2021 district champion softball team. She has been on the honor roll seven times, won golden glove and rookie of the year, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
