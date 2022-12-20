The weekend edition of the Athens Messenger, our special Christmas issue, will be out on Friday, as opposed to Saturday. The New Year's weekend edition will be out on Friday, Dec. 30. There will be no editions on either Tuesday, Dec. 27 nor Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Messenger offices will be closed on both Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Ohio University Selected by Amazon to Serve as Education Partner for Career Choice Program
Ohio University announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program and will provide Amazon’s hourly employees with access to a robust selection of associate and bachelor degree programs on the University’s Athens Campus, regional campuses and OU online.
“We are pleased that Amazon has selected Ohio University as an education partner for its Career Choice program,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman. “With expertise in rural health, environmental issues, and workforce development, OHIO is well positioned to help Amazon deliver on its commitment to provide their employees with best-in-class support on their path to career success at Amazon and beyond.”
This Day in History
On this day, Dec. 22, 2010, President Obama signed the repeal of the don't ask, don't tell policy that governed the recruitment and service of LGBTQ members in the United States military. The policy was put in place by the Clinton Administration in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.