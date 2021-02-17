1.) Food distribution at the fairgrounds
The Athens Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be distributing boxes of fresh food at the Athens County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m.. No ID or paperwork is required for food.
2.) COVID-19 update
In Athens County, 4,467 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 487 known active cases and 3,950 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 945,107 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 16,513 deaths.
3.) Athens County COVID-19 incidence second highest in state
The Ohio Department of Health reported Tuesday that Athens County has the second highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases in the state (491.4 cases per 100,000 people). Gillian Ice, Ohio University's special assistant for public health operations, said most cases came from members of the Ohio University community.
