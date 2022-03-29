1.) Vietnam Veterans Day
The Chillicothe VA is to pay tribute to Vietnam veterans today with a commemoration ceremony.
2.) Boil advisory
A boil advisory was announced Monday and is in effect until noon on Tuesday for 7032-7727 North Blackburn Road, including Larson’s Way
3.) Today in History
On March 29, 2004, President George W. Bush welcomed seven former Soviet-bloc nations (Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) into NATO during a White House ceremony.
