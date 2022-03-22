1.) Tri-County students are getting into journalism
A new website is the publishing arm of the school’s new sports journalism and new media program.
2.) Columbia Gas replaces gas line
This week, Columbia Gas is to work on a major gas line replacement project on West Union Street, between Shafer Street and the bridge over Hocking River.
3.) This day in history
On March 22, 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
