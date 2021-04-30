1.) May primary election date approaches
The Ohio primary election is May 4, 2021.
Early In-Person voting runs through May 3
Visit VOTE411.ORG for candidates, issues, sample ballots, and more
Find your Early Vote Center at https://www.sos.state.oh.us/.../voters/toolkit/early-voting/
2.) Red Cross in need of virtual volunteers
The American Red Cross is need of volunteers to help with virtual disaster response. Work with clients via phone and video conferencing to ensure that their immediate needs (i.e. food, clothing, shelter) are met after experiencing an event such as a home fire.
To volunteer visit, www.redcross.org/dat.
3.) Food Distribution at Carthage Fire Department cancelled
The Carthage Fire Department Auxiliary announced the planned food distribution for Saturday, May 1 has been cancelled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has been cancelled nationwide, beginning in May.
