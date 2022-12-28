Throwback Thursday - Alberta C. Grones

Editor’s Note: In honor of the holiday, John Halley has chosen one of his favorite Throwback Thursday columns of yesteryear. He will return with a new Throwback Thursday in the Jan. 5 edition of The Athens Messenger. Happy New Year!
Alberta C. Grones lived to be 102 years old and she didn’t waste one minute of her long life.
Grones was born in Athens in 1891 and graduated from Athens High School. When disaster hit the Millfield Mine in 1930, she was there as chairwoman of the Athens chapter of the Red Cross.
As office manager of Zenner’s Department Store, she learned skills that helped in her two terms as Athens County Clerk. When funds were being cut by the Athens County Commissioners to the Children’s Home, she learned that the children were sleeping two to a cot, head to toe, so they would fit. At this revelation, She and other members of the First Presbyterian Church “stormed” into the commissioner’s meeting. “We scared the pants off them,” according to Alberta’s recall. The children soon had new beds.
Another example of Alberta’s moxie was when the city decided pave over the bricks on Elmwood Place. They claimed it was too much trouble to maintain. She and other residents fought to save the brick street. The beautiful bricks on Elmwood are still in place to this day. Grones and her husband, Dow S. Grones Sr., were two of the founding members of Athens County Club. She was also one of the founding members of the Athens County Historical Society and Museum.
Her biggest claim to fame was her interest in gardening. Alberta was a charter member of Athens Garden Club (1936). One of the early garden club projects was Johnny Appleseed Park on Carpenter Street. Today Alberta’s Daffodil Garden on Ohio University campus is named in her honor for all her hard work for the community.
