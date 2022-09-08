This will be the last in the Cross-Country Bicycle Trip series that took place in 1980 with a couple of friends and me.
It was an amazing and arduous trip. And for me writing these columns was another amazing and arduous trip. To recall something that happened more than forty years ago was a difficult task, but to have a fairly legible journal certainly helped.
I thought I would answer some of the most asked questions in this column. People ask, “Did any dogs chase you during your cross-country bicycle trip?”. The answer is a big YES.
The following journal entry refers to an incident that took place early in the trip: “I’m riding along all peaceful-like on a country back road when this big black dog came running after me. He was barking and snarling and showing his teeth. He ran in front of me thinking I would have to stop. But NO, I kept going and ran over this huge dog. My front wheel had him pinned to the ground. I got off and moved the fully loaded bike on top of the dog. He was kicking, scraping, and spitting while trying to escape. I stood back with only my clinched fist ready for his escape and an attack. He escaped, but he just ran away”. Word must have gotten out in the dog world about this encounter, because no dog messed with me during the rest of the trip.
People ask: “Did you get a lot of flat tires?”
We had many flat tires and it was almost always the back tire. The back tire bore the most weight and therefore gave out often. It was a hassle to remove the panniers, remove the chain and the wheel, patch the inner tube and put it all back together. The other bikers would get to rest while the one with the flat tire made the repair.
People ask: “Did you ever get lost?” No, we always stayed on course. This major feat was due to Rick Foster. He was in charge of the maps. There would be no doubt, if Clarke or I were in charge of navigation; we would still be roaming the hills of Kentucky. Thanks, Rick.
People ask: “Sometimes during long trips, people get on each other’s nerves. Did you fellows always get along?” Well, I would say during 99% of our travels, we got along splendidly, but there was one incident of a skirmish that is worth mentioning. It started like this: “I’ve had enough of your crap, Halley”, said Clarke Morrison as he assumed a fighting stance. I must have said an exceptionally clever remark to which there is no comeback or I must have disturbed Clarke’s precious sleep which he held so dear. Whatever the reason, I’m sure the outburst was well deserved. I was often too much of a smart aleck for my own good. It was entertaining, but only to myself. On this day, Clarke had had enough. Fellow campers cleared the space between Clarke and myself. They could tell by the look in Clarke’s eyes that he was serious and something was going to happen. I knew he was serious also, but instinctively fell back on clever talk to get me out of this jam. What was I thinking?!
That very insolence got me in trouble to begin with. There is a great Fleischer Brothers cartoon made in the mid 1930s called “Popeye Meets Sinbad the Sailor”. Sinbad has an island full of animals he had captured throughout his pirating career. Popeye made his way onto this island to rescue Olive Oyl. He and his nemesis have small battles throughout the cartoon and finally reach a crescendo.
The final showdown was about to begin. At this point all the wild animals from the island excitedly gathered around the two fighters anticipating an epic battle. The animal spectators gleefully jumped up and down while giving the fighters plenty of room to battle. This kind of sets the stage for the battle between Clarke and John. Our fellow campers didn’t want to miss out on this rumble. I don’t think anyone was taking sides or making bets, but they were ready for the show to begin.
The actual clash is a bit hazy in my memory. I do remember it was a wrestling match and no blows were made. I remember it was long and drawn out. Sometimes we landed in the crowd of spectators. (They loved it) Other times, we would separate, catch our breath and have at it again. If the audience had paid money for this 15 round event, they would have gotten their money’s worth. I’m not sure of the end results, but we started slowing down at Round 13. Out of sheer exhaustion we may have called it a draw. Clarke and I were friends again just after the event. And what did we learn from this episode? I don’t know. I’m pretty sure I didn’t mend my annoying ways. But I must admit, I admire how Clarke acted on his Popeye instinct and proclaimed: “That’s all I can stands and I can’t stands no more”. Well, that’s about all we are going to touch on today. I really appreciate this opportunity to share these adventures of long ago. I hope you enjoyed it.
The photo shows John Halley, Clarke Morrison, and Rick Foster wearing these brand new Bender t-shirts, a gift from our college buddy, Jay Bender, when we made a stop in Carbondale, Ill.
If you have any comment on this series, please email me at: jhalley@athensmessenger.com
