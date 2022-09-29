What is more impressive, fighting the Japanese during World War II, who continued fighting on The Philippines even after the war was over? or officiating at Super Bowl II? or running a successful business?
Bob Baur did all these things and much more.
Baur grew up in Bellevue. He was graduated from Bellevue High School in 1940. The next school year he attended was Ohio University with a basketball scholarship. A couple of years later World War II came along. He was drafted and entered Officers Candidate School. Baur was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after 90 days of training. This was at the height of the war and the army needed soldiers and officers immediately.
In 1943, he served in the jungles of The Philippines. Baur claimed that facing death on the battlefield was terrible, but the danger of disease and other maladies that flourished in the tropics was worse. There was malaria, dysentery and the most annoying of all was foot fungus. He and his men fought long and hard. Baur earned a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge during his war service.
On August 15, 1945, the Americans on The Philippine Islands got word that the Japanese had surrendered and that the war was over. There was great jubilation and celebration with Baur and his men. “We heard it on the radio. We were all whooping it up and hollering.” But no one told the Japanese soldiers that were firing on them that the war was over. The shooting continued for some time even when peace was declared.
After the war, Baur came back to Athens and Ohio University to finish his education. This is when he married Athens native, Shirley Cavanaugh. While at OU, Baur became interested in officiating sports. He went on to referee twenty years of basketball, including high school, Ohio Conference, and Mid-American Conference.
In football, he worked in the Ohio Conference, the Mid-American Conference, and the Big Ten Conference. This happened through the 1950s till 1962. Beginning in 1963 Baur began his career with the America Football League. For 15 years, he works on AFL fields, including post seasons and playoff games. He was officiating at NFL’s longest game between Miami and Kansas City on December 25, 1971. (Miami won that game 27-24)
To top off his football career, Baur was the field judge on Super Bowl II between Green Bay and Oakland. Baur took on a new challenge in 1964 Bob when he became a partner in an insurance agency. Houck and Reed Inc. became Reed and Baur Insurance Agency. He was the father of three kids, two boys and a girl. He is one the founding members of the Green and White Club and played a big part in O’Bleness Memorial Charity Golf Tournament.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Bob Baur, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
