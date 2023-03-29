C. E. Handley was born in 1870 in Putnam County, WV. From first grade through his senior year in high school, he attended the same one-room, log cabin schoolhouse in rural West Virginia.
In those days, any potential teacher simply passed an examination and became a teacher. Handley, himself became a teacher at age eighteen. His first assignment was a position teaching at Seldom Seen, WV. Later, he attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV.
Next he moved from the academic world to the railroad business. He was a conductor and a brakeman on a railroad line in several southern states. An accident ended that career. He was on a railroad car when it dropped off a 96-foot cliff. He survived the ordeal, but decided to move on to a different line of work. In Glouster, Ohio, Handley opened two restaurants. One was on High Street and the other on Front Street. This was during Glouster’s hey-day because of the many coal mines and coal miners in the area. Business was good. There were times Handley’s restaurants served as many as 600 customers a day during an 18-hour day.
Later, he sold the eateries and opened a 5 and 10-cent store. Next he leased that building to the Kroger Company around 1918 (not the new Kroger, but the old Kroger in Glouster). After his business ventures, Handley worked for the state of Ohio, as a coal buyer and for the welfare department.
He helped many Ohioans find employment. During all his business ventures in Glouster and his work with the state, Handley still found time to dabble into Athens County politics. He was the Athens County Democratic Party chairman from 1938 to 1958 and was a member of the Athens County Board of Elections starting in 1942. He was still serving the community on the Board of Elections till he died in 1966. In the photo, Handley holds his family bible that dates back to the 19th century. A picture of LBJ hangs on wall behind.
If anyone has any memories or comments about C.E. Handley, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
