Herman James was never one to stay in one place too long. From 1935 to 1943, he served as president of Ohio University.
When he was getting his formal education, he moved around quite a bit. He received degrees from University of Illinois, University of Chicago and a doctor of philosophy at Columbia University in New York City. James also spent time in South America for political and diplomatic reasons.
Dr. Herman James was born in 1887 in Philadelphia, PA. His father was onetime president of the University of Illinois. Herman pursued quickly pursed his education in a big way with no time off. He received several important degrees from very prestigious universities. After school, he became involved in South American affairs and became a private secretary with the Pan-American Conference in Buenos Aires.
Later, James was on the faculty at the University of Texas. Then he became dean at the University of Nebraska. Later again, he became president of the University of South Dakota in 1929. As a career minded educator and administrator, James was always looking to move up to the next career level. After South Dakota, came the Ohio University years.
In November 1935, Dr. Herman James was sworn in as the twelfth president of OU. The inaugural event was the biggest event of the year. Representatives from educational institutions of 37 states attended the ceremonies at Memorial Auditorium. There were several speeches made and even a keynote speech by Dr. Woodburn Chase, chancellor of New York University. Chase noted that this time period was a difficult time for higher education. 1935 was in the middle of the Great Depression and talk of war was starting in Europe.
In 1900, only 3% of the college-aged kids attended college and universities. By 1930, that number had grown to 18%. Many thought that there were too many people attending college. But Chase and James knew higher education was necessary in order to advance and prosper as a nation. After the morning inaugural ceremonies, there was a big formal luncheon for all the out-of-town guests at the Berry Hotel.
That evening, there was a magnificent concert by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Memorial Auditorium. While serving as president at OU, Dr. James started the University College, for college freshman, which was a new innovation designed for undeclared students, so that they could explore the university’s options before choosing a major. He also regrouped the existing colleges into five more established schools.
During his time in office, World War II began. The male population, at this time, dropped off tremendously. Many university students joined the service. James had already had experience in diplomatic relations with Brazil back in 1910. The U.S. State Department then asked James to serve in the Foreign Service for the State Department. James was eager to serve his country during time of war. He requested and was granted a leave of absence from Ohio University. He took the post of cultural attaché in the American Embassy in Rio de Janeiro.
Everything was going well, until James became ill and returned to the states. He resigned from OU and the State Department. But that wasn’t the end of ole Dr. James. He went on to write three books dealing with Latin American affairs. And he also taught marketing research at DePaul University in Chicago. He died in 1959 at the age of 72.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Herman James, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley.
