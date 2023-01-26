They came to watch Coach McAfee and his Ames-Bern Greenies with the Athens County league championship on the line.
The Athens Messenger reported, “The huge throng crammed into every nook and corner of the gymnasium and more than a handful stood in the halls, resigned to an occasional glimpse of the ball as it was thrown upward at the hoop. Fans from Albany started their journey here as early as four o’clock in the afternoon. By six p.m. most of the seats in the stands were filled and when the varsity contest got under way, two hours later, the crowd had completely encircled the playing area.”
Reporting Ames-Bern’s 71-57 victory, the Messenger stated, “ The largest crowd ever to witness a basketball game here saw Coach Charles McAfee’s unbeaten chargers [sic] post their 17th straight win…” (Athens Messenger, Feb. 2, 1953) .
The following year McAfee’s cagers finished second in the regular season to their perennial rival, Rome-Canaan. Ames-Bern would exact revenge, beating them in the league’s championship tournament game. This would be the last season McAfee would coach at Ames-Bern. In thirteen years, McAfee posted a 255-68 record, capturing seven league championships.
Hired to fill the coaching position at Athens High School, for the next 22 years (1954-76) the defensive skills McAfee honed at Ames-Bern would be the foundation of his coaching philosophy. This was no more evident than during the 1966-67 season. In a span of ten seasons, from 1960 to 1970, led by four SEOAL most valuable players of the year, Steve Chase (60-61), Scott Fitzgerald (63-64), Larry Coon (64-65) and Jack Clark (66-67), Athens won nine SEOAL championships, sharing the 1962-63 and 1965-66 titles with Jackson and Wellston. Eight of these titles were won consecutively (62-70).
During this span, Athens lost only 16 league games, three of these seasons going 14-0 (63-64, 64-65 and 68-69) and 13-1 twice (67-68 and 69-70). The 1963-64 season also saw Athens complete the regular season with an 18-0 record.
The 1966-67 team was picked to finish third behind Logan and Nelsonville. During this season, defense took center court. Winning the league title for the fifth consecutive year with a 10-4 record, Athens would lead the conference in fewest points allowed in league play, opposing teams scoring 669, a 42.8 per game average.
Behind Athens was Nelsonville, picked second preseason but finishing sixth in the league, allowing 835 points, a 59.6 per game average. An astonishing differential. Offensively, Athens was last in the league in scoring with 719 total season points, a 51.0 per game average. Logan, the preseason favorite to win the conference, finished fourth, leading the league in total points scored with 993, a 66.6 per game average.
Defense was the best offense that year. In Athens’ first confrontation against Logan, Athens held the Chieftains to 44 points. Athens captured the league crown in the final regular season game against Nelsonville, limiting the Greyhounds to 41 points. In between, Athens defeated powerhouse Jackson twice, holding the Ironman to 41 and 38 points.
In the second Jackson game, senior co-captain Curt Heady put on a defensive display around the Ironman’s basket blocking eight shots. Winning the conference title gave Athens five consecutive SEOAL titles, breaking the four consecutive titles won by Pomeroy in the mid 1930s. Three more would be added, giving the Athens basketball program a league record setting eight consecutive titles.
Three Athens players that year received all SEOAL post season awards. In addition to senior Jack Clark’s selection as the SEOAL’s most valuable player of the year, Curt Heady garnered second team all SEOAL honors for his defensive prowness and junior Denny Rapp honorable mention for his offensive scoring. Clark, number 44, and Heady, number 00, are the two Athens’ players in the picture accompanying last month’s column.
On January 23, 1970, Athens defeated Nelsonville 69-29, giving McAfee’s his 500th win. The players who accomplished this milestone were Mike Riggle, Mark Swart, Don Winefordner, Steve Jones, Eric Coon, Alex Couladis, Chip Shuster, Randy Adams, Jeff Lenigar, Roger Harris, John Abdella and Tom Daft. Retiring in 1971, McAfee compiled a 570-198 career record; 255-68 at Ames Bern and 315-130 at Athens.
Space limitations prevent an inclusive recital of Coach McAfee’s multiple coaching accolades. The most prestigious was his 1987 induction, as a charter member, into the Ohio Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Eric Gustavson, who played for McAfee during the 1963-64 and 64-65 seasons, relates a story that epitomizes the essence of McAfee as a coach and person. Tom Davis, a friend of Eric’s (and a starter on the Ohio University men’s basketball team), coached basketball at Painesville Harvey High School. The story, as told by Eric: “When Tom was at Harvey, their entire coaching staff went to a large coaching clinic for Ohio HS coaches, let’s guess at Ohio State or one of the big universities. One successful high school coach after another went out and did his thing in his flashy sweat suit, with his jokes, and his carefully polished demonstration. Then it was Chunker’s (a moniker given McAfee by several of his players) turn.
I’m guessing that he would have talked about blocking out and defensive rebounding. In my mind, this is what I imagine, and I believe it’s consistent with what Tom told me. Chunker comes out in his baggy pants, red shirt, and rumpled hair and proceeds to demonstrate how to block out by throwing his big body at a couple of unfortunate accomplices while yelling in that loud voice of his. It isn’t long before his shirt is out of his pants, his face red as a beet, and sweat pouring down his face.
The Harvey coaching staff looked in wonderment at each other and said all at once, ‘That’s the coach we want to play for.’”
How fortunate were those who did.
