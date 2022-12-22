Throwback Thursday

The period of 1957 through 1970 was one of athletic excellence at Athens High School. Behind this athletic success were three coaches with an unparalleled drive, intensity and passion for success displayed in their every coaching moment.
The three coaches were Charles McAfee, Ed Rannow and Don Eskey. On the field, or in the classroom, they taught their players the skills and values for success not only in athletics but also in life: preparation, hard work, confidence, team work, helping others, learning from your mistakes and failures, getting back up after being knocked down, not making excuses and accepting the consequences of your actions.
Their coaching styles often involved a bark or a bite, occasionally delivered in a manner which would cross the boundaries of today’s accepted standards. One would be hard pressed, however, to find one of their players, today, who doesn’t value the opportunity he had to play for “coach”; who doesn’t value the camaraderie he developed with his teammates sharing collective experiences; who doesn’t value his relationship with “coach” which followed him throughout his life and who speaks with pride of being one of the “coach’s” boys. It is a select fraternity of players who, giving and leaving their all on the practice and game fields, have the right to say, “I was one of the coach’s boys.” In later years a player is reputed to have remarked, “at the time we did not appreciate how fortunate we were to play for Rannow, McAfee and Eskey.”
Whether this statement was made or not doesn’t matter. It is a truism. As focused as they were on athletic success, they were just as focused on each player reaching their potential in life. Their success is not only reflected in their winning athletic records but by the number of players they successfully transitioned into life’s abyss.
A player recently recalled for me a visit with his coach in the declining stages of the coach’s life. Coach congratulated the player on the success he had achieved in his professional life. The player thanked the Coach for the introduction to life he received through his coaching. For the first time the player saw the coach cry. The player commented to me that he lost his father at a young age and throughout his high school years, he looked upon Coach as a father figure. A greater compliment cannot be given a coach. Both were important in the lives of the other.
In 1945, Ed Rannow led the coaching procession to Athens High School, coaching baseball and basketball. After the 1946 season, he became baseball coach at Galion High School, returning to Athens in 1953 from where he would retire in 1971 with a 91-29 (.758%) SEOAL and 180-117 (.606%) overall winning records. Rannow was joined by Charles McAfee in 1954. Retiring in 1976 McAfee compiled a 230-77 (.749%) SEOAL and 286-108 (.726%) overall winning records. Several sources list small differences in his overall Athens record, which includes post season games.
His Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction bio gives McAfee an overall winning record of 316-127, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame lists a record of 316-128 and Randy Heath, former news and sports journalist in Jackson County, compiled a record of 315-130 (708%). In 1957 Don Eskey joined Coaches Rannow and McAfee. After 14 seasons coaching football Eskey retired in 1970 with a 59-36-2 (.619%) SEOAL and 78-45-3 (.631%) overall winning records.
Among them, they coached 24 years at Athens, chalking up a SEOAL league record of 573-292-3, a remarkable .662% winning percentage, winning 2 of every 3 games they coached. During this period they captured 27 league titles of which 23 were placed in the school’s trophy case between 1957 and 1970 when all three coached together.
During this 14 year period, Rannow won 5 baseball and McAfee, over 10 seasons between 1962-63 and 1969-1970, won 9 basketball titles. McAfee also secured two back to back golf titles in 1960 and 1961. Eskey won 3 football championships in 1965, 1966 and 1968 and 4 consecutive track titles from 1963 through 1966. In 1966, McAfee, Rannow and Eskey took the league titles in baseball, basketball, football and track, 4 of the 5 boys high school sports then played in the SEOAL.
McAfee won championships in both basketball and golf during the 1960-61 basketball and 1960 golf seasons, and Eskey claimed back to back league titles in both football and track in 1965 and 1966..
Coach McAfee was the last to retire in 1976. It was the end of an era of excellence that extended well beyond athletics, But McAfee and Rannow’s legacy continued at Athens through two of their players, Bill Wooddell and Fred Gibson. Both would establish their own coaching legacies which included imparting life’s values to their players.
This column has only cracked open the door on McAfee, Rannow and Eskey’s coaching careers focusing on their collective body of work at Athens. Next month’s column will fully swing open the door on Charles McAfee’s coaching career with follow up columns on Rannow and Eskey at the beginning of next year’s baseball and football seasons.
The accompanying picture shows the 1966-67 Athens basketball team playing Jackson, picked to win the league. Picked to finish in the lower bottom of the league, Athens defeated Jackson twice to win the league championship. Players wearing numbers 44 and 00 for Athens were selected, respectively, player of the year and second team all SEOAL.
Thanks is extended to Randy Heath, Jackson, who, with Craig Dunn, Logan, compiled the definitive history of the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League and answered my every question. Thanks also to Eric Sholtis, Athens High School Athletic Director, and Bob Finnerty, for copies of the coach’s Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction programs.
