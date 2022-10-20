James Henry Jones, later changing his middle name to McHenry, confident in the justness of his request, stood before the members of the Pomeroy Board of Education.
He must have felt his future lay not solely in the justness underlying his request, but in the totality of his presentation, his appearance, his elocution and the board’s perception of his ability to survive in a world heretofore closed to his race.
His plea was a simple one—but its resolve was not. The year was 1875 and James Henry Jones, a 16-year-old African American, was petitioning the school board to permit him to enroll and continue his education at the high school level in the Pomeroy public school system. His future was dependent upon securing a right denied his race, to continue his education within the state’s public school system beyond, as good as it may have been, Kerr’s Run Colored School (also frequently referred to as Kerr’s, Kar’s, Karr and Karr’s Run Colored School).
The First Ward was the African American neighborhood of Pomeroy into which, in 1869, the Jones family moved from Gallipolis. The ward was a self-sustaining community consisting of mines, salt plants and, at one time or another, three churches, two groceries, a saloon, barber shop, coopers shops, ice cream store, a nearby dock receiving and transporting goods on the Ohio River and the Kerrs Run Colored, which James Henry and his five siblings attended.
The school provided first through eighth grade instruction, after which educational opportunity ended. Describing the school, John Jones, James’ younger brother, wrote in The History Of The Jones Family published in 1930, “The schoolhouse is not the little red brick but a one-room frame structure with one very good he-man teacher. Our bunch (the six Jones siblings) started school on the Monday morning following our arrival. We found here some clever people, well advanced for their age and discovered that we would have to study to keep up with them.”
The date of both its establishment and closing is not known with certainty, but it is believed to have opened as early as 1841 and closed as late as 1930. A building currently standing in the First Ward has been accepted as the school’s dilapidated remnants, however, The History of the Jones Family, recent research and a history of flooding in the low lying First Ward lead to the credible conclusion it is a more recent structure. It appears, though, the school’s stone foundation is intact under the present building.
At the conclusion of his presentation, James Henry waited for the decision that would determine the course of his life. At that moment, the course was no longer of his making. Up to this point he had done everything possible to set the course. His future lay in the collective members of the Pomeroy School Board.
The decision was finally announced. Again, quoting from The History of the Jones Family, “On Tuesday night Father and Jimmy (as his family referred to James) met the board [and] the entire board gave their consent and sent him to Mr. Pace, the principal, who readily gave his consent by telling to go home and get his books and that he was glad to have him enter.” The significance of James Henry Jones’ appearance before the Board and the Board’s decision was then spelled out by his brother, “This was the wedge that opened the Pomeroy High School to colored youths ten years before the Arnett bill was passed mixing the schools in Ohio.
But for this move, the rest of the boys and girls from the little frame building would have been forced to wait ten years, when it would have been too late for most of them.”
The reference to Arnett was to Benjamin W. Arnett, an African American pastor and civil right activist, who in 1872 was the first African American to serve as a foreman on an all white jury. In 1885, he was elected to the Ohio General Assembly from a district with an 85 percent white majority. Concerned that African American children did not share the same educational rights as white children, in 1886 he introduced legislation to repel Ohio’s Black Laws that, among other prohibitions, restricted African American participation in the states’ public education system. Arnett argued, “ Seeing that we are so intimately connected with each other as men and citizens, what wicked prejudice it is to have laws separating our children while learning…”
The bill passed thereby giving equal access to educational opportunities for all children regardless of race. Arnett’s bill passed 10 year after the Pomeroy Board of Education, at the behest of James Henry Jones, opened its doors to all children residing in its school district.
The Kerr’s Run Colored School provided James Henry Jones the educational foundation, upon which he would achieve later success. He graduated as valedictorian of his Pomeroy High School class and became a prominent national educator and orator. The expansion of African American educational opportunities through access to public education came about, as change is most often brought about, not from above but from below, and in this instance, by a 16 year old African American youth who attended an African American school situated in an African American community.
Next month’s column will detail the careers of a number of remarkable Kerr’s Run Colored School graduates and their lasting influence in the fields of education, business and politics.
