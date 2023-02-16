At the starters prompt, “runners take your mark,” Lester “Les” Carney positioned his feet into the starting blocks.
At the command, “get set,” he raised his rear and, leaning slightly forward, balanced his weight on his fingers. The starter fired his pistol and Carney and five other 200 meter runners in the 200 meter final broke from their blocks.
On Aug. 25, 1960, Rafer Johnson entered Rome’s Olympic Stadium, the first Black flag bearer to lead the United States team in an Olympic opening ceremony. The 1960 Rome Olympics came to be identified by David Maraniss, author of “The Olympics that Changed the World,” as the ”pivotal year for the games” due, in part, to the increased presence of Black athletes on the United States team. Les Carney of Wintersville and Ohio University, was among them.
Enrolling at Ohio in 1952 on a football scholarship, Carney also participated in track. In January 1954, Les withdrew from school, joining the United States Army. Returning to Ohio in 1957, he resumed his track career under Stan Huntsman, who became Ohio’s track and field coach a year earlier.
In an interview published in Ohio’s student newspaper, The Post on May 13, 2003, Huntsman stated, “I looked at his times, and he had been a decent sprinter when he ran here his freshman year — but nothing like what he developed into after he came back from the army.”
Under Huntsman, Carney morphed from a decent sprinter to become Ohio’s, and Stan Huntsman’s, first track and field all-American, the first of many track and field athletics, and teams, that would excel during Huntsman’s 39-year coaching career at Ohio, the University of Tennessee and Texas.
The late 1950s and 1960s were a pivotal time in American race relations. As was, and is today, athletics is a place where individuals come together finding a common purpose and unity. Carney and Aljah Butcher Jr., who was also Black, ran the 880 yard relay with two white teammates, Bob Christian and Hal Buchert. In the same 2003 Post article, it was related that “When traveling to meets, the four experienced several encounters where Carney and Butcher were not allowed to eat in restaurants or sleep in certain motels. This is when the team refused to do anything without everyone being a part of it.”
An incident related in the article illustrates this discrimination and team unification. En route to Iowa for a meet, the team stopped in southern Indiana to eat. Quoting Carney, “They told me I had to get my food and go and eat out back.” A military veteran and soon to be designated all-American athlete was denied equality because of his status by birth — his color. Confronted by this discrimination, Coach Huntsman and the team left the restaurant.
Describing the relationship that developed between the four sprinters, Huntsman told the paper, “they were ... one big family. It was the coming of a social movement, and it made these guys take a hard look at relationships. And I think they decided that they were going to be a utopian society. And they blended like a family ...”
Earning his degree in 1959, with Coach Huntsman’s encouragement, Les qualified for the 220-meter race in both the 1959 Pan American Games and the 1960 Rome Olympics. In Olympic Coliseum, the preliminary heats for the 200 meter race were held on the morning of Sept. 2 with 62 sprinters from 47 countries competing to secure one of the 27 slots in the quarterfinal. Carney tied with four runners with the second best heat time of 21.1 seconds. Only Italian Livio Berruti posted a faster time of 21.0 seconds.
In the afternoon quarterfinal with a time of 20.9, Carney, along with 11 other sprinters, advanced to the semifinal and, if he qualified, the final; both races were scheduled to be run the next day.
And Carney did qualify in the semifinal with a time of 21.1 seconds, matching his slowest time run in the opening heat, advancing to the final along with France’s Abdoulaye Seye, Poland’s Marian Foik, America’s Stone Johnson and Ray Norton and Italy’s Livio Berruti who, in the opening heat, quarter and semifinals, posted better times than Carney. In fact, in the semifinal, all five runners posted better times than Carney.
The race of his lifetime was over. Within seconds, years of preparation were relegated to the past. A photograph appears to show Carney in lane six and a runner to his left in lane two, the other four sprinters trailing. Both were focused solely on the approaching objective.
The intensity of concentration would have blocked out the spectator’s cheers cascading down from the capacity filled stadium enveloping the track and its sprinters. Running stride for stride, their legs made a final straining push for the finish line. Extending their right legs and upper bodies as far forward as possible, Carney lunged crossed the finish line with his best time at the Olympic games, 20.6 seconds, tying the existing Olympic record time.
Standing on the Olympic podium, Chaney leaned forward as the silver medal was draped around his neck. The runner in lane two was Italian Livil Berruti who, for the fourth time at the games, crossed the finish line with a faster time than Carney tying the world record and setting an Olympic record time of 20.5 seconds.
Years later, in response to a question implying he may have been disappointed not winning the gold, Carney stated, “I was just honored to be able to stand on the podium and see the American flag go up and to represent the United States, Ohio University, and all the guys I practiced and trained with. It felt good for me and for them — everybody that helped me get there.”
Les Carney, an all-American.
