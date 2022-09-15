With the approach of the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the world stood on the precipice of a world war, this column examines two individuals who, during the crisis, demonstrated remarkable insight and judgment.
On September 15, 1962, the destroyer USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. was anchored off of Newport, Rhode Island. On board were President Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy and other dignitaries. Also on board was LTJG Edward A. Mass serving in his military capacity. President Kennedy and his entourage were on the destroyer to watch the first day of the America’s Cup sailing competition.
Contact between Mass and the Kennedy’s would not be limited to this ship board occasion. Stationed at a naval installation near Hyannis Port, Kennedy’s summer home, Mass and his wife attended the early service at the installation’s Catholic church. Frequent worshipers were the Kennedys who would often casually speak with the Masses before or after the service. A more important interaction between Mass and Kennedy, though, would take place during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
On October 14th, a U-2 spy plane overflight confirmed the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba. In response, President Kennedy instituted what was termed a naval quarantine of Cuba. In actuality, the quarantine was a blockade, a term which could not be used: a blockade is an act of war. Any foreign vessel breaching the quarantine would be stopped, boarded and searched for Soviet missiles and related contraband.
On October 25th, in an order designed to make known to Soviet Premier Nikita Krushchev the resolve of the United States to enforce the quarantine and the demand for a complete withdrawal of all nuclear missiles from Cuba, Kennedy directed the naval forces to board and inspect a Soviet bloc nation’s vessel under command of the Soviet Union that had penetrated the quarantine. It was hoped the boarding of a Soviet bloc nation rather than a Soviet Union vessel would avoid a direct confrontation that might invite a hostile response. The vessel selected was the MARUCLA.
It would be the only boarding of a vessel during the Cuban Missile Crisis and possibly the first by the United States of a foreign vessel during a military confrontation since the War of 1812. In direct communications with President Kennedy and the National Security Council when the order was issued, Mass, second in command of the boarding party, understood the “restrained force” parameters of Kennedy’s order and believed it advisable to establish a firm but non-aggressive military boarding introduction.
Mass suggested wearing formal white uniforms with no side arms other than the officer’s ceremonial swords. The executive officer of the Kennedy, LCDR Reynolds, a senior grade commander who was first in command of the boarding party, disagreed, proposing khakis and sidearms. Though second in command and of junior grade rank, Mass’s suggestion was approved. LCDR Reynolds would later quip, “I would have to be content with the firepower of two destroyers to back us up.” Another reason Mass suggested wearing “whites” was for easier identification and tracking of the men and their movements by observers on the Kennedy.
Boarding occurred in the early morning of October 26th. In later years, Paul Sanger, a boarding party member, stated “They (the White House) knew they were either going to have a relatively uneventful day or they would be essentially starting the third world war.” The boarding was achieved without incident. After a review of the ship’s manifest printed in three languages, English, French and Russian, the latter translated by Mass, and a search of the vessel, during which the boarding party maintained communications with President Kennedy and the National Security Council, no missiles were found and the Marcula was permitted to continue to Cuba.
The boarding received national and world wide exposure. Later that day Khrushchev announced a 48 hour suspension of Soviet vessels entering the quarantined area. The next day, October 27th, Khrushchev offered a new proposal to settle the crisis. The following day, October 28th, Khrushchev announced the Soviet Union would remove its missiles from Cuba.
Construction on Route 50, east of Athens, was nearing completion. I cannot recall the exact year, possibly 2014 or 2015. Returning from Marietta, I approached a vehicle outside Athens pulling off to the side of the road with a flat tire. Possibly needing assistance I pulled over. A gentleman exited the car who, by appearance, was involved in the construction. I drove the gentleman into Athens to secure roadside assistance. Informed it would be an hour or so before assistance would be forthcoming, we returned to his car. I waited with him during which our conversion touched on our backgrounds. It came to light we were both military veterans; he the Navy and I the Army. Further inquiries drew out that he served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. I was sharing the front seat of my truck with Edward A. Mass who, during the course of our conversion, related the above stories. What did not come up in our discussion, though, was another remarkable facet of his life.
During my verification research for this column, I was disheartened to learn of his passing in 2020. His obituary revealed that after discharge from the Navy, “...he and several colleagues developed an all-weather landing technology for NASA. The FAA adopted this technology and made it mandatory for all commercial airports in the United States. It is now known as runway grooving. Edward was inducted into NASA’s Hall of Fame for this development.”
Edward A. Mass understood the objectives of President Kennedy’s order, a display of resolve through restrained force in an effort to avoid provoking hostilities; restraint Mass implemented in the boarding’s operational procedures. The right individuals were in the right place at the right time— Mass and Kennedy.
