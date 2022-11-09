Throwback Thursday

In his 1930 History Of The Jones Family, edited and annotated by Nancy E. Aiken and Michel S. Perdreau, and republished in 2012, John L. Jones wrote about his father, Joseph Jones’, distress after the Civil War, “I don’t believe the country ever saw a darker period than the one just at the close of the Civil War. Especially as concerning the Negro.
The only thing that kept him from despair was hope. When the blackest clouds overhung his head and thick darkness surrounded him everywhere eternal hope would spring up in his soul and a soft voice would whisper in his ear, it will be better farther on.” Jones continued, “There was no thought of opening schools in this country for colored youth, our oldest boy was now 14 with four more following, all to grow into manhood without education. This is nauseous to parents who live for their children and are so anxious for their future welfare. It will come, the break was sure to come, it was in the offing, but would it come in time for my boys to benefit? We hoped and trusted and prayed.”
The First Ward of Pomeroy was a collage of immigrants from Germany, Wales and other European countries, local blue collar workers, and African Americans, the latter, according to the 1870 ward census, constituting 22% of the ward’s population. In 1869, Joseph Jones, along with his wife and six sons (Joseph and his wife had one daughter who died a few days after birth), moved into the First Ward where the Kerrs Run Colored School was located.
In this educational enclave of first to eighth grade instruction, Joseph enrolled his sons. John Jones observed that there were “some very clever people, well advanced for their age and discovered we would have to study to keep up with them. I had not at that time, nor have I at any time since, found children more eager for education.”
After completing his education, Joseph’s second son, James McHenry Jones, served for 16 years as principal of Lincoln School in Wheeling, one of the first African American public schools in the United States. He became a member of the Grand United Order of Odd Fellows, at that time the largest African American fraternal order. In 1897, he attended the international British Odd Fellows meeting.
In London, he was invited to and attended 21 banquets, three of which were given by Members of Parliament and at which he spoke. It was the year of Queen Victoria’s Jubilee, and he rode in her royal procession. Prior to leaving for the United Kingdom, he had been selected as the third principal, today president, of West Virginia Colored Institute, now West Virginia State University.
In 1896, he published a widely acclaimed novel, Hearts Of Gold, in which, for the first time in American literature, the main character was an offspring of a lawful marriage between a white woman and an African American male. Two other works, A Strange Transformation and The Bluevaynes never made it to press prior to his death and have been lost to history.
Fleming B. Jones would become a teacher in Rendville, Ohio, then principal of the Middleport school, followed by principalships in Chillicothe and at the Lincoln School in Wheeling. He later moved to Oklahoma where serving on the faculty of Creek and Seminole University. Flem later became a successful banker and was the first African American associated with chartering a national bank, the First National Bank of Boley, Oklahoma; Alexander Jones entered the ministry in the Baptist Association serving a church in Parkersburg, West Virginia; Charles Jones become an instructor at West Virginia Colored Institute for 32 years, the longest serving instructor in its history; Thomas Jones became a dentist in Cleveland and later Mobile, Alabama and John L. Jones, author of The History of the Jones Family, settled in Rendville where he was a founding member of a grocery cooperative, later becoming its successful sole proprietor. In 1897, he was appointed by Ohio Governor McKinley as Postmaster of Rendville, the first African American appointee in Ohio.
Probably, the school's most prominent graduate was James Edwin Campbell. Campbell commenced an educational career in the classroom, followed by appointment as principal of the Point Pleasant Colored School. In 1892, Campbell was selected as the first principal of West Virginia Colored Institute. Booker T. Washington of theTuskegee Institute provided Campbell guidance in establishing the school's initial curriculum and gave the school’s first commencement address.
Campbell was the first to give a voice to the experiences of the African American and the first to write in the African American vernacular dialect in his two books of poetry, the Echoes From The Cabin and Elsewhere and Driftings and Gleanings.
Reviewing his books, the Appalachian Studies Association stated Campbell’s poems “sing the praises of the ‘aunties and uncles’ who spend their days in the salt works and coal mines and who retained the language forms, traditional songs and dance, and cultural mores of African Americans who were, at the same time, Appalachians.” The Poetry Foundation, writing about Campbell’s collection of poetry in the Echoes from the Cabin and Elsewhere, stated Campbell’s poetry “mixes realism and folk wisdom with authentic, rhythmic dialect” and credits the book with being one of the finest collections of dialect poems of the 19th century. Historian Jean Wagner in her book Black Poets of the United States, stated Campbell “reveals the upsurge, among Blacks, of a racial consciousness that chafes under every yoke.”
The influence of the Kerrs Run Colored School continues today through West Virginia State University, of which the Kerrs Run Colored School graduates were instrumental in formulating its early development and educational outreach.
There is so much more to the story of this school, its other remarkable graduates and the First Ward. I fear, though, the story will be lost--as so much of the African American experience has been already.
