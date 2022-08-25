In last week’s Throwback Thursday, author William Walker began a two-part profile on two Athens County women who were vital in the history of WAC’s during World War II.
In that part of the story, Mary Savage of Buchtel was profiled. In today’s conclusion to the story, Ruth Herman’s contributions are documented.
Operation Overlord, the 1944 Allied invasion of Europe, utilized 5,333 Allied ships, disembarking almost 175,000 Allied troops onto French soil in conjunction with an air drop of nearly 20,000 Allied sky soldiers. The invasion, combined with additional forces needed for the drive to Berlin, dictated a more efficient logistical support system than was in existence at the time.
The Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) was established in 1941 to work alongside the Army, but not within it. The women did not receive regular army benefits, overseas pay, government life insurance, veterans medical coverage or death benefits. If captured and held as a prisoner of war, the women did not receive protections guaranteed by the Geneva Conventions.
Besides Savage, another Athens County native who played a significant role in the history of the WACs during World War ll was Private Ruth V. Herman of Chauncey. Ruth was one of 13 WAC telephone operators who worked the sensitive telephone communications at either, or both, the first and second Cairo Conferences held from November 23rd to 26th and December 4th to 6th, 1943.
In attendance at the first conference were President Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Churchill and China’s Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek. Attending the second were Roosevelt, Churchill and Turkey President Ismet Inonu. A sign posted above the switchboard served as a constant reminder to the operators that when speaking with President Roosevelt over his private line, he was to be addressed as “Mr.,” an apparent effort to disguise his identity.
In 1948, President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act, establishing women as full members of the United States Armed Forces with the same benefits and privileges as their male counterparts. The words of Anne Sosh Brehm, 1st Lieutenant, US Army Nurse Corps, World War ll, serve as a reminder of the service of our nation’s womens in the military, “Let the generations know that women in uniform also guaranteed their freedom. That our resolve was just as great as the brave men who stood among us.
And with victory, our hearts were just as full and beat just as fast—that the tears fell just as hard for those we left behind.” As of this writing, the two last “left behind” of the152 women who gave their lives in the War On Terrisiom are Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, USMC, age 25 and Sgt. Nicole Gee, USMC, age 23, killed August 26, 2021, by suicide attack against evacuating forces at Afghanistan’s Karzai International Airport. From logistic support to serving in “harm’s way,” women play as important a role in our nation’s defense as their male counterparts.
