Marion Crawley Radioman (part 2)
This article is a continuation of the adventures of Athens resident, Marion Crawley, during his time in the Army Air Corp during WWII.
Marion was a Florida farm boy and he rarely got off the farm. After high school, he went to Nashville, Tennessee to learn about the printing industry and to learn to use the linotype machine.
Up until the moment he joined the Army Air Corp, he hadn’t seen much of the world. But after that moment, everything changed. Without a doubt, Marion enjoyed the change. Throughout his travels, he made the most of every situation the army set before him. And the military allotted him generous leaves in between dangerous assignments.
While still in the states, he was trained as a radioman in a special ‘top secret’ capacity. They were not allowed to utter a word about the mission under penalty of court martial. But, while not in training, his crew was allowed to see the sights.
While on the west coast, Marion took in a tour of Paramount Studios. He even spent some time at the famous Hollywood Canteen. This was an establishment made exclusively for servicemen and featuring many actors and actresses and other Hollywood types to serve the servicemen. It wouldn’t be unusual to see Bette Davis and Rita Hayworth serving doughnuts to soldiers.
On the east coast, in New York City, Marion and his buddies spent an exciting evening at the Zanzibar nightclub. There they saw a peg-legged dancer and Cab Callaway and his Orchestra. (no doubt, Cab played his signature song, “Minnie the Moocher.”) Overseas, the sight seeing and entertaining was a little more unpredictable.
There were some places that were just too awful to visit. In Marrakech, Morocco, the city was full of garbage and tough looking beggars. The streets ran with the bubonic plague, typhus, and 30,000 prostitutes. Marion was smart to stay away from this one. (Remember, we are talking about a guy who hardly left his Florida farm. Thanks to the U.S. Army, Marion was able to see the world.) In India, he traveled in a rickshaw, rode an elephant, and attended a religious burial ceremony. In China, he observed women with bound feet. It was as if, a grown woman was walking around on baby’s feet. Also in China, the crew ate water buffalo steaks and listened to ‘Tokyo Rose’ on the radio.
Of course, all these extracurricular actives were in between the main objective of this ‘top secret’ crew, which was to train for and implement the radio-controlled Azon Bomb. There were many, many hours spent in testing this new equipment. This bomb was a brand new invention, designed to guide a thousand pound bomb to its target.
An operator guided it with a joystick within the B-24 bomber. Everything was going well with the intense training until they received word from the upper brass that the entire Azon bomb mission was to be scrapped. The crew walked over to the planes to see that all the Azon antennas were destroyed. (That’s life in the Army) This was a great disappointment to the ten crews assigned to the Azon bomb mission.
No one was able to dwell on the bad news for long because the crews were busy with new bombing missions using traditional bombs. Sometimes they hit their targets and sometimes they didn’t. The crews felt that they could be more accurate using the Azon equipment. But life went on. Later the former Azon crews were assigned to deliver gasoline to another base. It was a dangerous mission to fly over Japanese lines, to deliver gasoline.
Then a certain major came from Fort Dix to Marion’s base in India to check on the status of the Azon bombing mission. When he found out that the project was scrapped, he quickly went into action to remedy the situation. Soon, the officer that was in charge of making the decision to scrap the project was relieved of his command and sent back to the states. The Azon team was back in action! Their first mission using the radio-controlled equipment came quickly. The target was an important bridge in Burma.
A quote from Marion’s book describes what transpired. “Controlling the bomb from right to left with the smoke from the flare, Frank made a perfect hit. We saw the bomb flash, then felt the jar a few seconds later as it exploded. We made circle runs to drop each bomb, each being a success.
As soon as all of the smoke cleared from the target, we saw that almost all of the bridge was gone. The Azon bomb had done its job and proven its worth. We and all other Azon crews saw a new type of warfare coming in. We were forerunners of a new scientific warfare.” We will skip a week, next week, but will return with more adventures. This book is available at the Little Professor Book Store in Athens.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Marion Crawley, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
