Once upon a time, there was a small town nestled right against a bigger town.
Though the two towns were side by side, they were two different worlds. The bigger town was Athens, Ohio and the smaller town was Mechanicsburg.
The main thoroughfare of this town was Richland Avenue, which started at the ‘South Bridge’ and ended at the ‘South Y’. In the old days, (say the 1950s) there were lots of businesses and residents flourishing on Richland Avenue. With five grocery stores, a hardware store, gas stations, and even a drive-in hamburger stand. There was really no pressing need to venture into Athens, (on a regular basis).
This writer spent some time at one of the Mechanicsburg School reunion events that took place last weekend. An enthusiastic group of about thirty people were recalling the days of their youth at the school in great detail. Roy Jeffers was a paperboy back in the 1950s. He delivered the Athens Messenger every day of the year no matter what the weather. Mechanicsburg was his route.
Somehow, he is still able to identify almost every business and many residents up and down Richland Avenue from his paper route days. A few of the businesses were the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Higgins Feed Store, and the Studebaker-Packard dealership operated by Wink Wakefield. The Parkett Drive-In was popular with the teenagers as well as anyone with a car. This is just a sampling of what was happening in Mechanicsburg seventy years ago.
The Mechanicsburg School educated kids from first through ninth grade. There were about 35 to 40 kids in each class. Some kids lived close to the school, but the majority of the kids lived out in the country on rural roads and farms. Most of them rode school buses in to town. And yes, most of the Mechanicsburg School population consisted of ‘country kids’. It seemed like the students enjoyed the school and their teachers. (Even though someone remembered a Mrs. Duncan smacking their hand when they misbehaved.) Basketball was a popular sport at the school.
Sharon Parsons was one of the cheerleaders at the school games. At the reunion, she recited a school fight song, that began: “We are the Mustangs. The mighty Mechanicsburg Mustangs…” According to the memories of the reunion attendees, they had a pretty good record. But at the reunion, when John Williams and Cecil Gillette checked out the yellowing scorebook from the 1950s, there were a few losses they had forgotten about.
The Mechanicsburg School only went to the ninth grade. After that, the students attended Athens High School. For many of the ‘country kids’, that was a difficult transition. At this point in high school, many cliques were already established and the new comers often found it hard to fit in. But the Mighty Mustangs always had each other and they adjusted as much as they could and didn’t complain.
From all accounts, Mechanicsburg was a happy self-contained community. So when it was time for the community to be annexed in to Athens in 1956 and the Local School District (Mechanicsburg School) joined Athens City School District in 1960, a lot of people weren’t happy because they liked their community and school so much. However since then, all the kids in the district have been able to get to know each other and make friends at an early age. So, next time you are on Richland Avenue, think of Mechanicsburg and their glory days of the 1950s.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Mechanicsburg, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.