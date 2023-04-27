These days, the Parade of the Hills Festival in Nelsonville is a big deal.
There are four days of well-organized events with fun and excitement for everyone who attends. There is plenty of entertainment and anticipation as to who will become Little Miss and Miss Parade of the Hills. Many people attend this festive event. With all this said, The Parade of the Hills in bygone years was bigger. It was much, much bigger.
To quote the Athens Messenger from August 1967, “It was estimated four to five thousand persons were in the (Public) Square area during the coronation ceremonies. Just image the thrill for Linda Dew (Miss Glouster) as she was being crowned Miss Parade of the Hills 1967, before such a huge crowd. That same year, the estimated crowd attending the Coronation Parade was 30,000 spectators. The parade route was a whopping mile and a half long. The route was extended in order to accommodate all the spectators.
It was a hot week in 1968 with temperatures in the upper 90s. But that didn’t stop the Parade of the Hills activities. Audra Rae Bailey (Miss Coolville) became the 19th Miss Parade of the Hills in that year. The heat kept the crowds down a bit, but it was still a big event. The parade included 400 Shriners from out of town. In those days, the queen candidates’ height and weight was noted. Miss Bailey’s height was 5 foot 4 inches. She weighed 115 pounds. In 1972, there were 35 queen candidates.
The full week of events included the Old Timers’ Baseball Game, free cartoons at the Majestic Theater, and even a skydiver over the Public Square. Jan Wright was elected queen that year. Before 1950, Nelsonville hosted the Hocking Valley Festival. It was a small event with a few carnival rides. In 1950, several local civic organizations got together and sponsored what would become the Parade of the Hills. The Miss Parade of the Hills event was a major part of the new festival. There was one representative from each town or village. For example, there was a Miss Chauncey, a Miss Carbon Hill, a Miss Union Furnace, a Miss Nelsonville, and so on.
All these local candidates would get together in Nelsonville and the judges would select the grand Miss Parade of the Hills Queen. (the ‘Hills’ being the Hocking Valley.) The town representative theme soon faded, but the Queen contest and the Parade of the Hills Festival kept growing. The photos pictured here are of Miss Parade of the Hills, Audra Rae Bailey, receiving a hug after her coronation in 1968 and Miss Parade of the Hills, Lori Lovsey, as she wipes a tear from her eye at her 1984 coronation.
If anyone has any memories or comments about the early days of the Parade of the Hills, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
