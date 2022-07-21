This week’s column continues with more adventures that took place during my cross-country bicycle trip to the Great Western States, the very Plains where great herds of cattle and cowboys once roamed.
To my surprise, the cattle and the cowboys were still there. Montana is called ‘Big Sky Country’. I often wondered why one state would have a bigger sky than another state? It just didn’t make sense.
As we pedaled our way through Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana, the sky seemed noticeably different. It was especially apparent in the early evening as the sun began to go down. The terrain was flat and almost treeless, so there was nothing to get in the way of the view. The sky turned to a deep blue and the bright orange clouds stood out on the flat endless horizon. It truly seemed like we were in ‘big sky country’. The big sky started in Colorado and became more intense in Wyoming and peaked in Montana.
Today’s column takes place in Colorado. We came upon a small Colorado town with the snow-covered Rockies in the background. It just so happened that there was a rodeo going on. This wasn’t one of those big rodeos with professional riders who do this for a living. This was a smaller local rodeo with riders who punched cows for a living. There were all the usual events, such as, bareback riding, calf roping and steer wrestling.
At first we watched from the sidelines like normal people. Then we moseyed over to the action end of the event. This is where the calf comes out of one gate and the horse and rider come out of another. We talked to one of the cowboys. He gave us the details of the sport, the rules, and the prize money. Some of the cowpokes were old range riders. They were hard men with stern faces. They didn’t talk much. The young ones, on the other hand, were ready to talk. They were not interested at all in our adventures as cross-country bicycle riders. They just wanted to tell us about roping. (It was great not to be the major topic of discussion.)
At the end of the day, one young man with a scar, a feather, and a rope-burn won most of the big money. Somehow I was able to put myself in a position to take an active role in one of the events. My job was to prod the calves through a narrow chute so that they would be in the right position to run out of the gate and get roped by the cowboy on horseback. I was told to keep the line moving. “There can’t be any hold ups.”; the man in charge told me. I was given a cattle prod to poke the slow moving calves along. I was glad it wasn’t an electric prod. That would have been dangerous, not to the calves but to me. I was told once again: “Poke ‘em, stick ‘em, kick ‘em, and yell at ‘em. Do anything to get them to move. And if all else fails, twist their tails to the point of pain. Then they will surely move”.
After a short while, I felt I was doing my job quite well. I was left alone with my task because everything was going so smoothly. Then there came an especially stubborn animal that refused to move even after a fair amount of poking, sticking, kicking, and yelling. Then I remembered the ‘case of emergency’ procedure of tail twisting. Indeed, I got a reaction when I twisted that tail, but not the reaction I wanted. The calf jumped and somehow turned around facing the opposite direction. It seemed like a physical impossibility to happen in such a tight space. But it happened. And it happened on my watch.
When it came time for the stubborn calf to make his exit from the chute, he backed out butt first. The waiting cowboy with lasso in hand was disappointed, but the audience had a good laugh. This marked the end of my career as a cowboy.
