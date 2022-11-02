There was a time before they rerouted the Hocking River in Athens, when there was an annual event called the ‘Spring Floods’.
Pretty much every year, the Hocking River would rise and certain parts of the low-lying areas of the City of Athens would flood. It was a terrible time and a costly event for area residents and Ohio University. As bad as this annual river rising was, the flood of 1964 was exceptionally catastrophic. At one point on March 11, 1964, the Hocking River rose to an enormous 24 feet. This was the worst flood since 1913.
Of course, it wasn’t just Athens that got hit. Every community near the Hocking and Ohio Rivers was flooded. Pomeroy, Gallipolis, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia were flooded in a big way from the Ohio River. In Gallipolis the river crested at 56 feet. Nelsonville and other local communities were not spared from this devastating flood.
There were few casualties during this flood, partly because the people in the area had been through similar situations in the past. They knew when it was safe and they knew when it was time to evacuate. The City of Athens was isolated. All the main roads in and out of Athens were flooded. Some Ohio University dorms were little islands.
To evacuate, some of the students simply stepped out of a window into an awaiting boat. At Jefferson Hall, many cars were trapped in the basement parking lot. Those cars were ruined. Grover Physical Education Center was flooded underneath the gym floor. Somehow this caused the expensive wooden floor to buckle beyond repair.
All the public schools were closed for the flood, but for some reason, O.U. held classes without missing a day. For all we know, the university may have a similar creed to that as the post office. “Neither snow, nor rain, nor flooded campuses …” Anyway classes were held. Professor Butterworth rowed his boat to campus to teach his English Literature class.
The use of canoes and rowboats were a popular mode of transportation. Volkswagen Beetles were rumored to have the ability to float. This proved to be true at an incident near Whites Mill. A VW Bug was observed floating on a flooded road to the State Hospital. The car was full of college students. They floated to safety. There were reports of college boys taking a dip in the frigid water. Then there came a warning that the floodwater might be polluted with typhus.
Then the occasional swimming sprees stopped. The water eventually went down. Then the clean up began. Very many basements full of water and mud had to be pumped out and made dry.
After the devastating flood of 1964, plans were put underway to reroute the Hocking River to prevent another catastrophe. And thanks to success of the Army Corps of Engineers, we no longer have to listen to flood related jokes like this: “A man who lived by the sea grew a cucumber so large he was able to turn it in to his house. One spring devastating storm, flooded the entire area with seawater and damaged his home. Now, he’s in a real pickle.” The aerial photo depicts the flooded Ohio University campus.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Flood of 1964, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.