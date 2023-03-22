Clyde Gibson was born in 1887 in a house in Amesville. Eighty years later, he lived in a house about 100 feet from his birth house. That may sound like a short life story, but let’s find out what happened in those 80 years.
He did the usual growing up and graduating from high school, but when he attended Ohio University, thing started to really happen. Gibson earned his degree in electrical engineering in 1912. During this time, he also made time to earn an amazing 12 varsity letters in four sports. He excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was captain of the football, basketball, and baseball teams in his senior year.
He was later to be one of the first group of people to be inducted into Ohio University’s first Sports Hall of Fame in 1965. His athletic voyage led to his to his first job after graduation. He was with the Cincinnati Reds as a catcher for two years!
Later he made his way to Canada to work for a Canadian Railroad. At about the same time World War I began, Gibson joined the Canadian Army. It was unusual, but not unheard of for an American citizen to join a foreign army. It was officially frowned upon by the US government. Because at this time the US was neutral in the war effort of WWI and having Americans fight in the war took away somewhat from its neutral status. Gibson was with the Canadian 55th Forestry Combat Battalion. He served as a first lieutenant from 1915 to 1918 fighting in France and Belgium. Gibson noted about his battalion. “It was strictly a fighting unit.
Out of 1,000 (soldiers), only 300 returned.” In Cambria, France, Gibson was cited by the King of England for his bravery in action. He felt fortunate to escape the Great War with only a mild case of gas poisoning. After the war, he retuned to the states to teach school at a Virginia Academy.
It was in Virginia that he met his wife, Arlene Walker. The newlyweds moved to Athens County where he taught school for a while in Amesville. Later, he became an Athens County deputy and later was elected to County Auditor. Clyde also spent many years working for the Bank of Athens and later Athens National Bank. In the picture, Clyde (right) is honored at his retirement luncheon at the Sportsman Grill. Athens National Bank president, Brandon Grover, Jr. presents Clyde Gibson with honors at the retirement luncheon.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Clyde Gibson, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
