Riding a bicycle on a long tour takes a lot of preparation and a fair amount of skill.
The bicycle should be a sturdy and somewhat lightweight touring bike with a wide variety of gears. The lowest gear (sometimes called a granny gear) will take you up the steepest Appalachian mountain. And the highest gear will help you get across the flatlands of Kansas at top speed.
There are a few tricks in bicycling that help you move along more efficiently. One such trick is called ‘drafting’. This is where cyclists follow each other very closely. Sometimes it’s only three or four inches between you and the next rider. The head cyclist blocks the wind for the riders behind him. The front rider does more work, but has a better view. The riders behind must put their full attention on not bumping in the wheel in front of him.
No matter how low the gear may be, pedaling up a super steep grade is always a strain on the body, especially the knees. I had a painful experience on a particularly treacherous hill in Kentucky. My knee gave out. The pain was so strong that I saw four overpowering flashes of light. My knee was damaged and needed rest.
It was decided that I should hitchhike ahead a few days and rest my knee at my Aunt Patty’s house in Owensboro, Kentucky. So there I was, on a Kentucky back road with a bicycle full of gear, a bad knee, and a cardboard sign noting my destination, “Owensboro”.
I only showed my thumb to empty pickup trucks. I somehow managed to get to my aunt’s place and soon my travel companions joined me. My favorite Aunt Patty, Uncle Joe, and her five kids were perfect hosts and hostesses to our tired and worn out souls. We stayed there and were part of this big family for a couple of days. Aunt Patty was particularly attentive to her biking guests. She was beautiful and charming.
And she was talkative.
When she talked, she looked directly into your eyes and in to your soul. It was kind of mesmerizing to be in her company. Patty had a lifelong habit of staying up to the wee hours of the morning, smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee. We would do our best to keep up with her late-night escapades. The conversation would be about nothing or something we thought important at the time.
Questions about cigarettes and smoking led Rick to his first cigarette since his teenage rebellious years. Just when I thought it was time for everyone to go to bed, Aunt Patty put on a fresh pot of coffee. Clarke and I soon punked out and went to bed, but Rick was especially intrigued with my Aunt Patty’s peculiar habits and her Kentucky charm.
He stayed up to some ridiculous hour asking Aunt Patty question after question, to which she would respond in a long-winded, but fascinated form. Before we really wanted to, we were back on the road again, me with my mended knee and Rick with sleepy eyes and a few insights he had learned from Aunt Patty. By the way, in the laughing photo above, that isn’t a cell phone in Rick’s hand. It’s a package of Virginia Slims.
If anyone has any comments about this column, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
