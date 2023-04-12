Ohio became the 17th state in the union in 1803. Had you traveled through the state at that time you would have found that the entire state, about 26 million acres, was more than 95% wooded.
On fertile forest sites many of the early trees of the virgin forest were spectacular in size and appearance. In 1817 Norris Birkbank wrote of some of these spectacular trees he had measured in the Southeastern portion of the state.
On June 18th. 1817 Norris wrote: “yesterday I measured a walnut tree almost 7 feet in diameter, clean and straight as an arrow. I measured a white oak by the roadside which at 4 feet was 6 feet in diameter”. Norris also shared that in the area around Chillicothe he had observed thousands of white oaks measuring 14 or 15 feet in circumference, their stems straight without a branch for 70 to 80 feet.
Were you to make that same trip 100 years later in 1903, you would have found the state nearly devoid of timber and only about 5% wooded. It is important to understand that this was a statewide estimate. Much of Athens County and the surrounding counties had a little higher percentage of wooded acreage but many of the western counties were well below 2% wooded. What had happened in that span of 100 years was a deforestation impact that is almost hard to imagine. The earliest settlers saw the forest as their enemy.
The trees occupied much of the land they desired to cultivate. That was particularly true over the glaciated portion of the state. Considered to be some of the most fertile prime farmland, the trees over that portion of the state were primarily removed to convert that land into agriculture usage. The un-glaciated portion of the state, which includes Athens County, was not nearly so fertile. For that reason, it was not favored for much agricultural development, with the exceptions of the more fertile river bottoms. The reasons that this un-glaciated, hill region experienced the same deforestation efforts was for very different factors.
Five industries combined during that span of 100 years to take nearly all the standing timber to various markets. The largest tress and the premium saw logs went to the lumber and the furniture industry. Low grade logs found their way into the railroad crosstie industry. Anything not big enough or good enough in quality for the crosstie industry went into charcoal production that was used to fuel the iron industry in the Hanging Rock Iron Ore district. That district extended from Hocking Country south into Lawrence and Scioto County.
Beginning in the early 1800’s, much of the nation’s highest quality iron was being produced in this region. The production of that iron required massive amounts of charcoal; charcoal that was produced from wood that was cut on tens of thousands of acres. Forty-six iron ore furnaces dotted that region during the peak years of production. Each large furnace required about 12,000 cords of wood to be turned into charcoal. Virgin timber could produce about 40 cords of charcoal size logs per acre and second growth timber only about 20 cords. Put another way, this meant that a large furnace required more than 300 to 500 acres each year just to supply the charcoal needed. Some of these larger furnaces owned more than 12,000 acres just to supply the wood that they needed for fuel.
What is most important for readers to understand is why the charcoal/iron ore industry had such a devastating impact on the future forest in this region. If there had only been a market for larger saw log trees or those that could be made into railroad crossties, that would have allowed smaller trees to become the next forest. What prevented future forest from developing was the simple fact that these smaller trees, even the 3- and 4-inch samplings, were exactly what was needed to produce the massive amounts of charcoal needed to fuel this iron ore industry.
During that same period the region around Athens and Nelsonville became known for brick production, where once again charcoal became the early fuel for making those bricks. Clearing the land to mine the clay also resulted in large areas of the forest being removed. The first known bricks made in this area were manufactured in Athens in 1815 and used in the construction of Cutler Hall in 1916. In 1867 an order was placed for 12 million bricks for the construction of the first building on the Athens State Hospital grounds. The bricks used were soft bricks made of clay mined right on the grounds. For those readers that were here before the Hocking River was relocated and when the beautiful grounds on the hospital grounds existed, you may remember the many small lakes that were on those grounds. These lakes resulted from the pits where the clay for the bricks was mined.
With wagons, horses and carriages being mired in the streets of the local towns, the need for paving bricks brought about a rapid expansion of the brick industry, especially in the area around Nelsonville. The type of clay in that region and a unique process called “salt glazing” produced some of the finest paving bricks made anywhere in the world. In fact, the Indianapolis Speedway, built in 1909 and commonly referred to as the Brickyard, was paved with paving brick produced by the Nelsonville Block Company. While early brick production used charcoal made from trees, the cost of producing charcoal and the scarcity of smaller trees required that production to use coal. That demand saw the rise of the coal industry around the Nelsonville area.
Hillside shaft mining of coal became the next industry requiring the harvesting of trees. Rail cars were used to bring the coal out of the mines and that required both mine timbers and tens of thousands of railroad crossties to transport the coal. Much of that coal was sent to the large number of brick plants in the area around Nelsonville.
Another little-known industry, that few people may even have known existed in this region, was that of the tanbark industry which involved leather tanning. The bark, especially that of the chestnut oak in the region, was found to be high in tannic acid. Thousands of these oak trees were felled and harvested only for their bark needed to supply the tanning industry.
To supply the needs of these various industries, the hill region of southeastern Ohio found itself nearly barren of trees by the early 1900’s. Grazing and the efforts to produce crops on this hilly land that was mostly devoid of trees resulted in large scale erosion. That impact can be seen in one of the pictures accompanying this piece. At this time, in the history of this region, there were no real efforts underway to combat this soil loss.
To fully appreciate the massive deforestation of the state during this 100-year period it is important to understand that this effort was done entirely with the use of crosscut saw, axes., horses, mules, and oxen.
The impact from this deforestation was one of the things that spurred the formation of the Ohio Forestry Association in 1903. With little money and no land holdings, there was not much this organization could do to combat the ravages of the preceding 100 years. It would not be until 1915 that the state would acquire land and form the very first state forest. That was the year the Dean State Forest would be founded near the southern tip of the state.
What happened in 1906, right here on the very edge of Athens County, was what many people believe to have been the very first large-scale private reforestation effort to ever occur in Ohio. From 1906 to 1926 12,000 trees were planted annually on an area a little over 300 acres. By 1926 the number of trees planted, which included a number of different species, came to around a quarter of a million trees.
Who was responsible for that effort, where does that historic tract exist in Athens County and what remains of that early planting?
As Paul Harvey was so fond of saying, “for the rest of that story” stay tuned for the next issue of “Live Local”
Harter worked at Hocking College starting in 1968. Among his many accomplishments, he started a forestry museum that later became Robbins Crossing.
Next week, Harter will examine Ohio’s first reforestation effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.