On March 9 and 10 1964, in Athens, Ohio, the temperature was in the thirties. There were high winds and snow flurries. But the real trouble began with a rainfall of more than four inches.
The Hocking River crested at 24 feet. The flood of 1964 was the worst flood in the area since 1913. The same flood also hit Ohio River towns hard. The river by Middleport crested at 52.8 feet. Every store on Main Street was flooded to the middle of the first floor. Merchants were forewarned of the upcoming flood and moved their wares to an upper level. There was another devastating flood in Athens just a year before in 1963. These floods caused a lot of damage and cost a lot of money. These floods especially affected Ohio University’s low-lying dormitories.
Fifteen hundred residents were evacuated from West Green dorms. “Would it ever end?” was the question posed by Charles Reamer, managing editor of the Athens Messenger in a column after the ’64 flood. “Why don’t they do something about it?” That was the cry from Reamer, city residents, and Ohio University officials. Another group that shared their concern were parents of OU students. They wanted to be sure about the safety of their kids. The 1964 flood was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Committees were formed and ideas were proposed. Finally the 1965 Flood Control Act was passed by the 89th U.S. Congress.
The U.S. Army Corps Engineers headed the big project. The progress was slow, but eventually The Hocking River, past White’s Mill, was straightened, realigned, and enlarged to the river we know today. The job was completed in 1971. Even though an act of congress started the ball rolling, the floods continued during the process of moving the river. In the photo are the results of the 1968 flood at Ohio University.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Athens floods in the 1960s, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
