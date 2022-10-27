They were called records, albums, or LPs. Now they are called vinyl.
These 12-inch discs go on a turntable and if the turntable is connected to an amplifier and the amplifier is connected to a couple of high quality speakers you are able to play music.
It sounds like a lot of trouble, but in the late 1960s and the seventies it was standard equipment for the music loving public. When I say “music loving public”, I mean teenagers and young adults. Music loving grown-ups usually watched the ‘Lawrence Welk Show’ or ‘Sing Along with Mitch’ on television. Some teenagers spent all their money on high-end equipment such as Kenwood amps and Pioneer speakers, but cheaper systems were available at Radio Shack. The goal of this sound system was play Led Zeppelin music loud as possible without speaker distortion or complaints from neighbors.
Long play (LP) records were first put on the market around 1948. After WWII, they were doing wonderful things with plastics and vinyl records were one of those things. Before LPs there were 78-rpm shellac records. One side would play about five minutes of music and the quality wasn’t so hot. These records were heavy, brittle, and easily breakable. Remember when Mary Hatch smashed her recording of “Dance by the Light of the Moon” when she became disgusted by George Bailey in the 1946 film, “It’s a Wonderful Life”. That was a 78-rpm-shellac record. That’s why it smashed in a hundred pieces.
Vinyl records won’t smash like that. Listening to albums in those days was a very personal experience. Some listeners enjoyed the tactile experience of carefully placing the album on the turntable and then precisely cueing the stylus to their favorite cut on the album.
There was a certain degree of skill and finesse needed for handling a record. Klutziness in this operation often resulted in a damaged record. The avid listener would focus all of his attention on the music and the lyrics. Unlike today, there were no distractions, except for viewing the album cover. But really, that wasn’t a distraction at all. It was an enhancement.
It’s truly unfortunate that this generation and perhaps the generation before has never had the experience of listening to the music of the band ‘Yes’, while looking at the surreal artwork of Roger Dean on the album cover. Album cover art was designed to set the tone of the music inside. For example, when there was an image of Joe Strummer smashing his guitar on the cover of a ‘Clash’ album, you got the message that this album was going to really rock.. Many of these 12”x 12” album covers from the golden age of vinyl are works of art and a reflection of the era. They are worthy to hang on the wall. (But then, that’s a brouhaha you’ll have to take up with your spouse on your own time.)
“Vinyl is coming back.” At least that’s what the staff of the new local record store says. Republic of Athens Records (R.O.A.R), located on East State Street, near Passion Works Studio, is a real record store that caters to vinyl buffs young and old alike.
It’s a wonderful sight to see a group of customers leafing through hundreds of vinyl albums. Many of the records are reissues and many are new. Some contemporary artists and record companies now realize the demand for this old, but now new format is growing.
Storeowner, Michael Wood, gets a kick out of helping customers find new music on vinyl and discover classic albums like the old ‘Grateful Dead, Europe ‘72’ album. Listening to good music and looking at imaginative art is a joyful way to get back to the basics with the world of records. If anyone has any memories or comments about their experience with vinyl records, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
