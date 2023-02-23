Note from John Halley:
Today we have a special guest columnist for our Throwback Thursday story. Brad Harter read my column on the building of Tom Jenkins Dam and the formation of Burr Oak Lake. This prompted Brad to recall a real-life story involving World War II, the Nazis and a captured a two-man chain saw.
The author of this story, Brad Harter, worked at Hocking College starting in 1968. Among his many accomplishments, he started a forestry museum that later became Robbins Crossing. The story is epic and will take two weeks to tell. Now, let’s get started with the story.
In an unusual and unlikely twist of fate, the German Army during World War II played a big role in what we now enjoy as Burr Oak Lake. How this happened and exactly how this unusual history played out and became known is a story worth telling!
The first part of the story involves the Forestry training program that was started in 1968 when a small two-year Technical Institute first opened in Nelsonville, Ohio. The name would be changed to eventually become Hocking College, now in existence for over 50 years.
From the very beginning, Forestry students took an extended trip for two weeks in the fall before classes began to visit other forest regions throughout the country. Each spring the students spent the weekends planting trees to earn the money to pay for the trip so that every student, willing to work, could go on the trip and no one was ever denied because they could not afford the trip.
In 1974 the student trip went to Maine where one of the recent graduates was working for the Scott Paper company. For the next ten years, that trip traveled to Maine and New Brunswick for two weeks every fall. Three instructors would accompany the students, which often numbered nearly 40 individuals.
On one of those trips the class visited the Lumberman’s Museum in Patton, Maine. The students were so impressed that they suggested we start a similar museum at the college to showcase the forest history for Ohio.
Within a short time that became a reality and the Ohio Hocking Forestry Museum became part of the campus. Today both the name and the focus has changed.
What was originally a forestry museum is today called Robbins Crossing!
An early part of that museum involved an antique chainsaw collection. That collection started with the donation of a few unique and historic chainsaws from around the Southeastern Ohio region. A man from Northern Ohio learned of the collection and donated his own personal collection numbering over 50 chainsaws! Where these historic chainsaws have ended up today is unknown to me apart from one chainsaw!
This saw, with a most unusual history, has found its way back to some of the original family members of the man who had originally donated it to the college!
And, as Paul Harvey was so fond of saying, “and now for the rest of the story”!
Or for this week, at least part of the story.
Chainsaws had been invented in Europe in the early 1920’s, but they were not gaining acceptance because they were big, heavy, cumbersome and very difficult to keep running.
For those reasons’ timber was still be cut with crosscut saws and axes. A German company, established in 1926 by Andreas Stihl, first produced an electric chainsaw but without electricity, this chainsaw had no use in the woods. Three years later, in 1929 the Stihl company produced their first gasoline powered chainsaw.
By 1931 the Soviet Union had ordered 3,000 of these chainsaws.
In 1937 Andreas Stihl made a trip to North America with five of these new gasoline powered chain saws. Traveling the country and demonstrating these saws from the back of a rented car created a lot of interest which ended up in Andreas selling all five saws to the Mall Tool Company of Chicago.
Their plan was to use these saws to pattern their own version of an
American made two-man chainsaw which they put into production by 1940.
Andreas returned home to Germany with plenty of orders for his new saw, only to find his country ready to invade Poland and begin what would become World War II!
It is believed that these five saws were the only Stihl chainsaws to find their way into the United States until 1957, with one, very important exception!
And, in next week’s Throwback Thursday, Brad will discuss that notable exception that has local ties to it when Glouster brothers John and Bob Mingus come into the story.
